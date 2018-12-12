House of the Week: $2.6 million for a super-modern Parkdale home with high ceilings

Address: 116 Sorauren Avenue

Neighbourhood: Parkdale

Agent: Eduardo Pontes, Right at Home Realty

Price: $2,588,000

Previously sold for: $650,000, prior to a rebuild

The place

A sleek new detached home, located near Grant Van Gameren’s Parkdale hotspot Tennessee and close to Roncesvalles.

The history

The construction of this home was financed in part by the selling agent. He and a partner tore down a pair of semi-detached houses and built two detached houses in their place.

The kitchen has 20-foot ceilings:

There’s a gas fireplace in the living room:

Big selling point

The master bedroom is a dreamy loft alternative, with an exposed brick wall, a dressing area (complete with enough shoe cubbies for even the most devoted shopaholics) and a walkout to a balcony with a view of the backyard.

Here’s the bedroom:

And the dressing area:

Possible deal breaker

The third-floor master bath has on-trend black-trimmed windows, a large soaker tub, a dual sink vanity and—oh yeah—a view of Sorauren Avenue below. Unless the buyers are exhibitionists, curtains will probably be a priority purchase (though, to be fair, the listing does mention “window coverings to discuss with designer”):

By the numbers

• $2,588,000

• $5,103.11 in taxes

• 4 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms