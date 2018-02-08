Airbnb of the Week: $349 per night to stay in a former Buddhist temple on Queen West

Address: 1120 Queen Street West

Neighbourhood: Little Portugal

Price: $349 per night

The place

A home full of mid-century-modern furniture on Queen West, about one block away from the Drake Hotel.

The history

The space was once a Buddhist temple, but it was renovated in 2017 and is now a two-level brick loft. The owner is an interior designer and collector of new and vintage Herman Miller and Eames furniture. A Herman Miller credenza, used as a storage unit, was a vintage find they drove 27 hours to collect. (It pairs with the Eames lounge chair and the aluminum-base sofa.)

Here’s the living area:

And the kitchen:

Major perks

The bedrooms (each with 1800-thread-count Egyptian cotton sheets) are at opposite ends of the unit, and each has its own bathroom, so friends or family sharing the space will still get some privacy.

Here’s one:

And the other:

Possible deal breaker

If the renters are still on a #newyearnewme kick, or just trying to eat healthy, the nearby fast-food restaurants—including Poutini’s, Fat Bastard and Pizza Pizza—might be tempting nuisances.

By the numbers

• 1,075 square feet

• $349 per night

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms