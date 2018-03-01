Houses

Airbnb of the Week: $1,395 per night to stay in super-swanky modern Forest Hill home

Address: 5 Relmar Road
Neighbourhood: Forest Hill
Price: $1,395 per night

The place

A modern mansion in the middle of Forest Hill Village, where all the things a visitor might want are steps away, including groceries, an LCBO, multiple coffee shops and even the big five banks.

The history

Built in 2015 and designed by architect Luc Bouliane (students at York University may recognize his work, because he also designed their student centre and food court), the home is a modernist semi. Bouliane built the home to age with the owners, so it has an elevator for use by anyone who has trouble with stairs.

The living room has a fireplace:

There are three bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And here’s that bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

Another bedroom:

Major perks

The green roof might appeal to environmentalists, while oenophiles might appreciate the glassed-in wine fridge (though guests should definitely ask before uncorking any bottles). Health nuts would like the in-house fitness area:

And partiers may enjoy the open kitchen, which shares space with the dining area:

Possible deal breaker

The price per night is more than most people would pay for a night at a luxury hotel. But it includes three bedrooms and some outdoor space.

By the numbers

• $1,395 per night
• 5 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 years old
• 1 elevator
• 1 fitness area

The Hunt

Topics: Airbnb of the week Forest Hill Homes housing rental market

 

