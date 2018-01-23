What you get for $1 million in five different Toronto neighbourhoods

117 Bowmore Road

Woodbine Corridor (near Gerrard and Coxwell)

List price: $899,000

Sale price: $1,005,500

Sale date: October 23, 2017

Closing date: December 21, 2017

This three-bedroom semi (it’s on the left, in the photo above), located a short walk south of the Danforth, near Woodbine, sits on an unusual pie-shaped lot, giving it space for future expansion. The buyers won’t necessarily have to renovate right away, though, because the home was sold in move-in-ready condition, complete with new insulation and soundproofing, a new main bathroom and a newly installed hot tub. The kitchen and flooring were redone in 2012.

41 Beresford Avenue

High Park-Swansea (near Bloor and Runnymede)

List price: $998,000

Sale price: $1,012,000

Sale date: November 7, 2017

Closing date: December 19, 2017

Smack in the middle of the lovely (but often overlooked) neighbourhood of Swansea, this three-bedroom bungalow has easy access to both High Park and Runnymede station. This is a small home on a 25-foot lot, but the interior has some modern touches, like stainless steel kitchen appliances and stone countertops. A finished basement adds a little extra square footage. The property is currently up for rent, for $2,975 per month.

54 Risdon Court

Eringate-Centennial-West Deane (near Eglinton and Renforth)

List price: $1,049,000

Sale price: $1,015,000

Sale date: November 7, 2017

Closing date: December 19, 2017

This place is a large, detached home with five bedrooms, two of which have ensuite bathrooms. There’s an attached garage, and parking for as many as five cars in the private driveway. There’s even an in-ground pool in the backyard. A second kitchen on the lower level means the owners might be able to take on a tenant to help pay down the mortgage.

66 Dorset Road

Cliffcrest (near Kingston and McCowan)

List price: $999,900

Sale price: $1,050,000

Sale date: October 2, 2017

Closing date: December 22, 2017

With the Scarborough Bluffs to the south, this detached home isn’t lacking in nearby green space. The spacious interior includes three big bedrooms and a large downstairs living area with a fireplace. A second-floor laundry room means the owners will never have to trek to the basement with loaded baskets, and the wide lot makes for a generous, suburban-style backyard.

56 Massey Street

Niagara (near Queen and Strachan)

List price: $925,000

Sale price: $1,100,000

Sale date: November 8, 2017

Closing date: December 21, 2017

The location here is hard to beat: just half a block south of Trinity-Bellwoods Park and all the shops and restaurants of Queen West. The house itself is an unprepossessing row house on a 16-foot-wide lot with a 1970s-esque brick facade. At the time of the sale, the interior, with four bedrooms, was liveable but dated. The basement is set up as a separate suite, complete with its own kitchen.