Condo of the Week: $4.3 million for an epic flat in a former Little Italy office space
Address: 540 College Street, Unit 301
Neighbourhood: Little Italy
Agent: Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $4,285,000
The place
The entire third floor of a mixed-use building on Little Italy’s main drag, with three bedrooms, a study, a walk-in laundry room and an open living space.
The history
An architecturally inclined couple bought this former office suite 2013. Together, they spent a year reimagining the space as a single-storey home. The results of their renovation were previously featured in Toronto Life. Now, they’re selling so they can start remaking another space.
The living room has a double-sided fireplace:
Here’s the dining area:
And the kitchen:
There are three bedrooms. Here’s one of them. (The in-room teepee is the ultimate kiddie status symbol.)
Another bedroom:
And the master bedroom:
The master ensuite:
Big selling point
The patio is the best of both worlds: it’s covered, with retractable windows, meaning it can be a completely sealed solarium in the winter and an outdoor space in summer.
Possible deal breaker
Although this place was purpose-built for a family with small children, it’s definitely not a typical starter home—nor is it priced like one.
By the numbers
• 2,950 square feet
• $1,689.82 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 1 parking space