Condos

Condo of the Week: $4.3 million for an epic flat in a former Little Italy office space

By | Photography By Jordan Prussky/The Print Market |  

Address: 540 College Street, Unit 301
Neighbourhood: Little Italy
Agent: Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $4,285,000

The place

The entire third floor of a mixed-use building on Little Italy’s main drag, with three bedrooms, a study, a walk-in laundry room and an open living space.

The history

An architecturally inclined couple bought this former office suite 2013. Together, they spent a year reimagining the space as a single-storey home. The results of their renovation were previously featured in Toronto Life. Now, they’re selling so they can start remaking another space.

The living room has a double-sided fireplace:

Here’s the dining area:

And the kitchen:

There are three bedrooms. Here’s one of them. (The in-room teepee is the ultimate kiddie status symbol.)

Another bedroom:

And the master bedroom:

The master ensuite:

Big selling point

The patio is the best of both worlds: it’s covered, with retractable windows, meaning it can be a completely sealed solarium in the winter and an outdoor space in summer.

Possible deal breaker

Although this place was purpose-built for a family with small children, it’s definitely not a typical starter home—nor is it priced like one.

By the numbers

• 2,950 square feet
• $1,689.82 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 1 parking space

