Condo of the Week: $599,000 for a Stockyards industrial loft in a former tannery

At 900 square feet, this unit comes with 11-foot ceilings, wall-to-wall storage, huge windows and floors made from an old barn

Neighbourhood: The Stockyards
Agent: Anya Ettinger, Bosley Real Estate
Price: $599,000
Size: 900 square feet
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Maintenance fees: $530

The place

An open-concept industrial unit in the Stockyard Lofts. The location is surrounded by bustling neighbourhoods—the Junction to the west, Little Jamaica to the north, Carleton Village to the south—and is a short walk to the St. Clair streetcar.

The history

This complex, built in 1910, has a long history as a tannery. In 1996, developers transformed it into condos, dividing its interior into 27 units. It opened to residents in 1999, and many of the original owners, including the seller of this particular unit, still live there. Realtor Anya Ettinger says that residents relish the building’s sense of community—they’ll often stop by during showings to chat and offer testimonials.

The tour

The unit is on the first floor of the three-storey structure and fronts leafy Prescott Avenue.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Stockyard Lofts: facade

An exposed flex duct hovers over a half-wall to complete the foyer.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Stockyard Lofts: foyer

The owner upgraded the place in 2011, keeping the open-concept layout but adding barn-board flooring and matching beams.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Stockyard Lofts: open concept

The living area has wide east-facing windows—a perfect spot to read and sip a morning coffee.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Stockyard Lofts: living room

Here’s the dining area, with enough space for a longer table or a drink cart.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Stockyard Lofts: dining area

The kitchen is striking: a floor-to-ceiling wall of custom cabinets, a marble-tiled backsplash and granite counters.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Stockyard Lofts: kitchen

It also comes with a fleet of stainless steel Viking appliances, including a refrigerator, a gas cooktop, a range hood, a microwave and a dishwasher.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Stockyard Lofts: appliances

The coiled, flexible faucet makes hand-washing dishes less of a chore.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Stockyard Lofts: island

This massive window from Hunter Douglas has double roller blinds and overlooks the Barrie GO line, with Prospect Cemetery in the distance.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Stockyard Lofts: window

Space-saving sliding glass doors provide some bedroom privacy.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Stockyard Lofts: sliding doors

Full of contrast, the main bedroom may be the best part of the home. It comfortably fits a queen-sized bed and has tons of storage.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Stockyard Lofts: bedroom

This is the bathroom, conceived by Toronto designer Celia Mogil. It features a custom marble vanity and a limestone wall strip.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Stockyard Lofts: bathroom

The built-in glass shower is equipped with a sliding door and its own jet system.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Stockyard Lofts: shower

Topics: Condo of the Week Real Estate The Stockyards Toronto

 

