Condo of the Week: $599,000 for a Stockyards industrial loft in a former tannery

At 900 square feet, this unit comes with 11-foot ceilings, wall-to-wall storage, huge windows and floors made from an old barn

Neighbourhood: The Stockyards

Agent: Anya Ettinger, Bosley Real Estate

Price: $599,000

Size: 900 square feet

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Maintenance fees: $530

The place An open-concept industrial unit in the Stockyard Lofts. The location is surrounded by bustling neighbourhoods—the Junction to the west, Little Jamaica to the north, Carleton Village to the south—and is a short walk to the St. Clair streetcar. The history This complex, built in 1910, has a long history as a tannery. In 1996, developers transformed it into condos, dividing its interior into 27 units. It opened to residents in 1999, and many of the original owners, including the seller of this particular unit, still live there. Realtor Anya Ettinger says that residents relish the building's sense of community—they'll often stop by during showings to chat and offer testimonials. The tour The unit is on the first floor of the three-storey structure and fronts leafy Prescott Avenue.

An exposed flex duct hovers over a half-wall to complete the foyer.

The owner upgraded the place in 2011, keeping the open-concept layout but adding barn-board flooring and matching beams.

The living area has wide east-facing windows—a perfect spot to read and sip a morning coffee.

Here’s the dining area, with enough space for a longer table or a drink cart.

The kitchen is striking: a floor-to-ceiling wall of custom cabinets, a marble-tiled backsplash and granite counters.

It also comes with a fleet of stainless steel Viking appliances, including a refrigerator, a gas cooktop, a range hood, a microwave and a dishwasher.

The coiled, flexible faucet makes hand-washing dishes less of a chore.

This massive window from Hunter Douglas has double roller blinds and overlooks the Barrie GO line, with Prospect Cemetery in the distance.

Space-saving sliding glass doors provide some bedroom privacy.

Full of contrast, the main bedroom may be the best part of the home. It comfortably fits a queen-sized bed and has tons of storage.

This is the bathroom, conceived by Toronto designer Celia Mogil. It features a custom marble vanity and a limestone wall strip.

The built-in glass shower is equipped with a sliding door and its own jet system.

