Condo of the Week: $1.3 million for a Yorkville suite with a wrap-around balcony overlooking the ROM

The 950-square-foot corner unit comes with two bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, hotel-like amenities and one of the city’s coolest views

Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Price: $1,349,900
Size: 952 square feet plus a 279-square-foot balcony
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Agent: Miranda Caldwell, Core Assets Real Estate

The place

A two-bedroom, two-bathroom corner unit on the fifth floor of the Exhibit Residences complex, near Avenue and Bloor, directly across from the ROM. It comes with one parking spot—also on the fifth floor, housed in the above-ground parking structure—a storage locker and first-rate amenities. The building is surrounded by action: Yorkville to the east, U of T and the Annex to the west, Queen’s Park and the Discovery District to the south.

The current owners purchased this unit pre-construction and moved into it in 2017. They’re now looking to sell.

The tour

Right next to the front door is a stacked washer-dryer hidden within a mirrored closet.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, MuseumHouse: front door

Here’s the view from the front door.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, MuseumHouse: hallway

The secondary bedroom, currently set up as a nursery, faces east and walks out to the balcony.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, MuseumHouse: secondary bedroom

Here’s the shared bathroom.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, MuseumHouse: shared bathroom

The main bedroom is near the front of the unit. It can fit a king-sized bed and comes with both a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom.

main bedroom

The ensuite has a floating vanity.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, MuseumHouse: ensuite bathroom

Here’s the open-concept kitchen, living and dining area. That’s the ROM’s Michael Lee-Chin Crystal in the background, elegantly framed by the space’s floor-to-ceiling windows.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, MuseumHouse: open concept area

The counters and kitchen island (equipped with a built-in microwave) are marble.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, MuseumHouse: kitchen

There’s also a four-burner stovetop and an integrated fridge. All the appliances are Miele.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, MuseumHouse: kitchen appliances

This nook next to the kitchen is a good spot to set up an office.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, MuseumHouse: office

There’s space for a small dining area between the kitchen and living room.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, MuseumHouse: dining area

Here’s a closer look at the living space.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, MuseumHouse: living area

The wrap-around balcony is 279 square feet and peeks right into the ROM’s dinosaur gallery. The fritted white-glass railings add privacy.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, MuseumHouse: balcony and ROM

This view from the front of the condo highlights just how long the balcony is.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, MuseumHouse: balcony 2

The building has loads of amenities, including this party room and a rooftop terrace with several grills.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, MuseumHouse: party room

The party room also has a bar and lounge.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, MuseumHouse: bar and lounge

And here’s the gym.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, MuseumHouse: gym

