Condo of the Week: $1.3 million for a Yorkville suite with a wrap-around balcony overlooking the ROM

The 950-square-foot corner unit comes with two bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, hotel-like amenities and one of the city’s coolest views

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Price: $1,349,900

Size: 952 square feet plus a 279-square-foot balcony

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Agent: Miranda Caldwell, Core Assets Real Estate

The place A two-bedroom, two-bathroom corner unit on the fifth floor of the Exhibit Residences complex, near Avenue and Bloor, directly across from the ROM. It comes with one parking spot—also on the fifth floor, housed in the above-ground parking structure—a storage locker and first-rate amenities. The building is surrounded by action: Yorkville to the east, U of T and the Annex to the west, Queen’s Park and the Discovery District to the south. The current owners purchased this unit pre-construction and moved into it in 2017. They’re now looking to sell. Related: $1.2 million for a King West penthouse on the site of a former perfume factory The tour Right next to the front door is a stacked washer-dryer hidden within a mirrored closet.

Here’s the view from the front door.

The secondary bedroom, currently set up as a nursery, faces east and walks out to the balcony.

Here’s the shared bathroom.

The main bedroom is near the front of the unit. It can fit a king-sized bed and comes with both a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom.

The ensuite has a floating vanity.

Here’s the open-concept kitchen, living and dining area. That’s the ROM’s Michael Lee-Chin Crystal in the background, elegantly framed by the space’s floor-to-ceiling windows.

The counters and kitchen island (equipped with a built-in microwave) are marble.

There’s also a four-burner stovetop and an integrated fridge. All the appliances are Miele.

This nook next to the kitchen is a good spot to set up an office.

There’s space for a small dining area between the kitchen and living room.

Here’s a closer look at the living space.

The wrap-around balcony is 279 square feet and peeks right into the ROM’s dinosaur gallery. The fritted white-glass railings add privacy.

This view from the front of the condo highlights just how long the balcony is.

The building has loads of amenities, including this party room and a rooftop terrace with several grills.

The party room also has a bar and lounge.

And here’s the gym.

