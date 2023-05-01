Real Estate

Condo of the Week: $1.2 million for a King West penthouse on the site of a former perfume factory

Condo of the Week: $1.2 million for a King West penthouse on the site of a former perfume factory

The 1,200-square-foot unit comes with 17-foot ceilings, plenty of amenities and an entire wall of windows with a stunning view

By | Photography By The Print Market |  

By | Photography By The Print Market |  

Neighbourhood: King West
Price: $1,195,000
Size: 1,257 square feet
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 2
Maintenance fees: $1,126 (including HVAC and water)
Previously sold for: $675,000 in 2014
Agent: Josh Klein, Chestnut Park Real Estate

The place

A one-bed, two-bath unit at King and Niagara. It comes with a large storage locker and an underground parking spot. Shared amenities in the building include a meeting room, a party room, visitor parking and a rooftop deck for dinner parties. And residents are within walking distance of Trinity Bellwoods Park, Stanley Park and Fort York as well as the endless bars, restaurants and clubs of King West.

The history

The original building was constructed in the 1930s as a perfume factory. In 1998, as the complex was being converted into condos, this penthouse was conceived as the highlight of its seven-storey addition.

Related: $2.3 million for a three-bedroom penthouse overlooking Yonge and Dundas

The tour

The view from street level shows the original perfume factory on the right. The King streetcar stops at the corner.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Perfume Factory: facade

The front door of the unit leads into the open living room, dining room and kitchen.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Perfume Factory: entrance

Here’s a reverse view. The current owner contributed some pretty significant renovations in 2015, such as removing the main-floor bedroom to create this large, breezy space.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Perfume Factory: living area

There’s a bathroom with a standing shower by the front, along with a double-door coat closet.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Perfume Factory: closet and bathroom

The main level features polished concrete flooring throughout, and the vintage light fixtures add a bit of fun.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Perfume Factory: living area and kitchen

The kitchen has also been upgraded, with a granite island that seats up to six people.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Perfume Factory: kitchen

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Perfume Factory: counters and appliances

The full height of the loft spans 17 feet.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Perfume Factory: ceilings

The balcony comes with a natural gas hook-up and unobstructed views of the neighbourhood.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Perfume Factory: balcony

It’s large enough to host guests during the warmer months. That’s Trinity Bellwoods in the distance.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Perfume Factory: balcony 2

Here’s another view of the unit looking up into the loft.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Perfume Factory: stairs

Upstairs are exposed concrete ceilings along with engineered hardwood flooring. Realtor Josh Klein says this space could even be split into two bedrooms given the size and ample closet space.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Perfume Factory: main bedroom

The owner has set up a workout space in the corner of the bedroom. That dark wood furnishing is actually a built-in Murphy bed that comes with the unit.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Perfume Factory: workout space

Next to the ensuite bathroom is a hidden washer-dryer combo.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Perfume Factory: laundry

And here’s the ensuite. It has a floating vanity, a walk-in shower and natural stone flooring.

Toronto, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Perfume Factory: ensuite bathroom

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to [email protected].  

Topics: Condo of the Week King West Real Estate Toronto

 

The Latest

“This law has destroyed families”: Why foreign-born Canadians are suing the federal government over its citizenship policy
City

“This law has destroyed families”: Why foreign-born Canadians are suing the federal government over its citizenship policy

A look inside the fabulous 519 Gala at the Ritz-Carlton
City

A look inside the fabulous 519 Gala at the Ritz-Carlton

Real Weddings: Inside an intimate greenhouse-themed backyard ceremony
City

Real Weddings: Inside an intimate greenhouse-themed backyard ceremony

<em>Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story</em>—plus everything else we&#8217;re excited to watch this week
Culture

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story—plus everything else we’re excited to watch this week

What&#8217;s on the menu at Laylak, a fancy new Lebanese restaurant in the Financial District
Food & Drink

What’s on the menu at Laylak, a fancy new Lebanese restaurant in the Financial District

&#8220;My blindfolded cucumber-chopping TikToks have millions of views&#8221;: This Mississauga chef just broke a world record
City

“My blindfolded cucumber-chopping TikToks have millions of views”: This Mississauga chef just broke a world record