Condo of the Week: $1.2 million for a King West penthouse on the site of a former perfume factory
The 1,200-square-foot unit comes with 17-foot ceilings, plenty of amenities and an entire wall of windows with a stunning view
Neighbourhood: King West
Price: $1,195,000
Size: 1,257 square feet
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 2
Maintenance fees: $1,126 (including HVAC and water)
Previously sold for: $675,000 in 2014
Agent: Josh Klein, Chestnut Park Real Estate
The place
A one-bed, two-bath unit at King and Niagara. It comes with a large storage locker and an underground parking spot. Shared amenities in the building include a meeting room, a party room, visitor parking and a rooftop deck for dinner parties. And residents are within walking distance of Trinity Bellwoods Park, Stanley Park and Fort York as well as the endless bars, restaurants and clubs of King West.
The history
The original building was constructed in the 1930s as a perfume factory. In 1998, as the complex was being converted into condos, this penthouse was conceived as the highlight of its seven-storey addition.
The tour
The view from street level shows the original perfume factory on the right. The King streetcar stops at the corner.
The front door of the unit leads into the open living room, dining room and kitchen.
Here’s a reverse view. The current owner contributed some pretty significant renovations in 2015, such as removing the main-floor bedroom to create this large, breezy space.
There’s a bathroom with a standing shower by the front, along with a double-door coat closet.
The main level features polished concrete flooring throughout, and the vintage light fixtures add a bit of fun.
The kitchen has also been upgraded, with a granite island that seats up to six people.
The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
The full height of the loft spans 17 feet.
The balcony comes with a natural gas hook-up and unobstructed views of the neighbourhood.
It’s large enough to host guests during the warmer months. That’s Trinity Bellwoods in the distance.
Here’s another view of the unit looking up into the loft.
Upstairs are exposed concrete ceilings along with engineered hardwood flooring. Realtor Josh Klein says this space could even be split into two bedrooms given the size and ample closet space.
The owner has set up a workout space in the corner of the bedroom. That dark wood furnishing is actually a built-in Murphy bed that comes with the unit.
Next to the ensuite bathroom is a hidden washer-dryer combo.
And here’s the ensuite. It has a floating vanity, a walk-in shower and natural stone flooring.
