Condo of the Week: $2.3 million for a three-bedroom penthouse overlooking Yonge and Dundas

The 1,600-square-foot unit also comes with top-notch amenities, floor-to-ceiling windows and a big terrace with a striking view

Neighbourhood: Yonge and Dundas

Price: $2,299,990

Size: 1,658 square feet, plus a 122-square-foot terrace

Bedrooms: 3+1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking spots: 1

Storage locker: 1

Maintenance fees: $1,075 per month (utilities metered separately)

Agent: Romey Halabi, Toronto Realty Boutique

The place

A three-bed, three-bath penthouse towering over Yonge-Dundas Square. The condo complex has some of the city’s best amenities: a theatre room, a sprawling outdoor lounge, a party room with a catering kitchen, a basketball court and, of course, karaoke. Residents are within walking distance of TMU, multiple subway stations and four city parks.

The history

This brand-new unit on the 30th floor has never been lived in. Construction began in 2018 and was completed in early 2022. Now, the suite is available for purchase directly from the developer.

The tour

The building fronts Edward Street on the site of the former World’s Biggest Bookstore.

The penthouse’s foyer has space for residents to add a bench and coat rack.

Left of the entrance is this deep closet with mirror sliding doors.

Past the foyer is the laundry room, with a stacked washer-dryer and additional storage. All of the doors in the unit are solid-core, which means noise transfer is minimal.

The powder room comes with black tiled floors and a vanity.

Here’s the main living and dining area. Its insulated eight-foot-tall north-facing windows elegantly frame the skyline.

This reverse view reveals the kitchen, by interior design firm Cecconi Simone.

The kitchen has open shelves, an electric cooktop, an integrated fridge and quartz counters.

The main bedroom comes with an ensuite bathroom, a walk-in closet and a charming window bench.

The ensuite is equipped with a walk-in glass shower and a quartz-top vanity.

Here’s that walk-in closet.

The living space serves as a gateway to the rest of the home.

Down the hall is this office nook, which could also be used as a den.

And here’s the 122-square-foot terrace, with a gas hook-up for dinner parties with friends.

The second bedroom faces east.

The third bedroom is larger and has extra closet space. If you squint, you can see Scarborough in the distance.

Between those two bedrooms is the third bathroom, this one with a soaker tub.

