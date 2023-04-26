Real Estate

Condo of the Week: $2.3 million for a three-bedroom penthouse overlooking Yonge and Dundas

Condo of the Week: $2.3 million for a three-bedroom penthouse overlooking Yonge and Dundas

The 1,600-square-foot unit also comes with top-notch amenities, floor-to-ceiling windows and a big terrace with a striking view

By Arisa Valyear | Photography By Birdhouse Media |  

By Arisa Valyear | Photography By Birdhouse Media |  

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Edward Street: exterior

Neighbourhood: Yonge and Dundas
Price: $2,299,990
Size: 1,658 square feet, plus a 122-square-foot terrace
Bedrooms: 3+1
Bathrooms: 3
Parking spots: 1
Storage locker: 1
Maintenance fees: $1,075 per month (utilities metered separately)
Agent: Romey Halabi, Toronto Realty Boutique

The place

A three-bed, three-bath penthouse towering over Yonge-Dundas Square. The condo complex has some of the city’s best amenities: a theatre room, a sprawling outdoor lounge, a party room with a catering kitchen, a basketball court and, of course, karaoke. Residents are within walking distance of TMU, multiple subway stations and four city parks.

The history

This brand-new unit on the 30th floor has never been lived in. Construction began in 2018 and was completed in early 2022. Now, the suite is available for purchase directly from the developer.

Related: $1.2 million for a Leslieville industrial loft with a rooftop bedroom

The tour

The building fronts Edward Street on the site of the former World’s Biggest Bookstore.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Edward Street: entrance

The penthouse’s foyer has space for residents to add a bench and coat rack.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Edward Street: foyer

Left of the entrance is this deep closet with mirror sliding doors.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Edward Street: closet

Past the foyer is the laundry room, with a stacked washer-dryer and additional storage. All of the doors in the unit are solid-core, which means noise transfer is minimal. 

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Edward Street: laundry room

The powder room comes with black tiled floors and a vanity.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Edward Street: powder room

Here’s the main living and dining area. Its insulated eight-foot-tall north-facing windows elegantly frame the skyline.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Edward Street: living and dining area

This reverse view reveals the kitchen, by interior design firm Cecconi Simone. 

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Edward Street: kitchen

The kitchen has open shelves, an electric cooktop, an integrated fridge and quartz counters.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Edward Street: kitchen counters

The main bedroom comes with an ensuite bathroom, a walk-in closet and a charming window bench.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Edward Street: main bedroom

The ensuite is equipped with a walk-in glass shower and a quartz-top vanity.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Edward Street: ensuite

Here’s that walk-in closet.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Edward Street: walk-in closet

The living space serves as a gateway to the rest of the home.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Edward Street: living area

Down the hall is this office nook, which could also be used as a den.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Edward Street: office nook

And here’s the 122-square-foot terrace, with a gas hook-up for dinner parties with friends.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Edward Street: terrace

The second bedroom faces east.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Edward Street: second bedroom

The third bedroom is larger and has extra closet space. If you squint, you can see Scarborough in the distance. 

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Edward Street: third bedroom

Between those two bedrooms is the third bathroom, this one with a soaker tub.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Edward Street: third bathroom

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your listing to [email protected].  

Topics: Condo of the Week Real Estate Toronto Yonge and Dundas Yonge-Dundas Square

 

Big Stories

How Meeting House megachurch preacher Bruxy Cavey groomed young women for sex
Deep Dives

How Meeting House megachurch preacher Bruxy Cavey groomed young women for sex

The electrifying life of Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah
City

The electrifying life of Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah

The Guru of Mount Nemo: Inside a Burlington commune gone wrong
Deep Dives

The Guru of Mount Nemo: Inside a Burlington commune gone wrong

After 10 rounds of fertility treatment and four miscarriages, we became parents in the last way we expected
Life

After 10 rounds of fertility treatment and four miscarriages, we became parents in the last way we expected

<em>Star</em> Wars: Inside the vicious battle for control of the country&#8217;s largest newspaper
City

Star Wars: Inside the vicious battle for control of the country’s largest newspaper

After my husband tried to kill me, I was forced to flee Kenya. Eight years later, I&#8217;m still fighting for justice
Memoir

After my husband tried to kill me, I was forced to flee Kenya. Eight years later, I’m still fighting for justice