Condo of the Week: $1.2 million for a Leslieville industrial loft with a rooftop bedroom

The 1,100-square-foot property also comes with original doors, 12-foot ceilings, a steel-and-glass staircase and a swing chair

By Erin Hershberg |  

Neighbourhood: Leslieville
Agent: Arty Basinski
Price: $1.27 million
Size: 1,100 square feet, plus a 450-square-foot rooftop
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Parking spots: 1 (underground)

The place

An industrial live-work Leslieville unit located in the I-Zone lofts, at Carlaw and Dundas. It has two bedrooms, one bathroom, an exposed staircase, original hardwood flooring (circa 1890) and a rooftop terrace with a gazebo that doubles as a summer bedroom. The home is within walking distance of the Streetcar Crowsnest theatres, Gerrard Square, Chinatown East, the shops and restaurants on Queen, and half a dozen parks. 

The history

Converted by Atria Development in 2001, this former Coca-Cola factory is now a neighbourhood hub. Real estate agent Arty Basinski purchased this unit (one of only seven in the building) in 2015, straight from the builder. Since then, he’s added a variety of quirky touches—from custom doors to a ceiling-mounted swing chair to vintage light fixtures throughout. Basinski, who is also a circus performer, painted the ceilings while on stilts.

The tour

Once situated on a barren stretch of Dundas, the I-Zone lofts are now surrounded by restaurants, offices, public squares and, of course, more condos.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Dundas and Carlaw: exterior

Basinski’s foyer features built-in storage, an original steel-studded door frame and exposed brick.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Dundas and Carlaw loft: foyer

The entrance opens to the 1,000-square-foot living and dining area, illuminated by a skylight and large windows overlooking Dundas.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Dundas and Carlaw loft: open concept

Wood cabinets, quartz countertops and a large butcher-block island add warmth and contrast to the kitchen. 

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Dundas and Carlaw loft: kitchen

Basinski added a brand-new fridge last year.

Industrial touches, like exposed pipes and commercial-grade ceiling fans, recall the complex’s origins.  

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Dundas and Carlaw loft: exposed pipes

The home’s show-stopper is a 20-step steel-and-glass staircase.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Dundas and Carlaw loft: staircase

Frosted-glass French doors lead to the guest bedroom.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Dundas and Carlaw: glass doors

This reverse shot from inside the guest room reveals the bathroom entrance.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Dundas and Carlaw: glass doors reverse

The bathroom comes with ceramic subway tiles and grey slate floors—and a rubber ducky.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Dundas and Carlaw: bathroom

Here’s the living space, with 12-foot original wood ceilings. That’s the main bedroom on the right.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Dundas and Carlaw: living area

The ceiling-mounted rope swing chair comes with the sale.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Dundas and Carlaw: rope swing

The main bedroom is simple, which only makes the rooftop bedroom (coming up) all the more special.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Dundas and Carlaw: main bedroom

The staircase leads to this landing, which Basinski uses as an office. 

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Dundas and Carlaw: upstairs

Sails shade the cedar rooftop deck, which is key on hot summer days.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Dundas and Carlaw: terrace

Basinski hand-built this gazebo for when he feels like camping out.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Dundas and Carlaw: gazebo

And here’s the rooftop with all its amenities, including a hammock, a dining area, a storage shed and six-foot walls for privacy.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Dundas and Carlaw: rooftop fun

