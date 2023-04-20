Condo of the Week: $1.2 million for a Leslieville industrial loft with a rooftop bedroom

Neighbourhood: Leslieville

Agent: Arty Basinski

Price: $1.27 million

Size: 1,100 square feet, plus a 450-square-foot rooftop

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Parking spots: 1 (underground)

An industrial live-work Leslieville unit located in the I-Zone lofts, at Carlaw and Dundas. It has two bedrooms, one bathroom, an exposed staircase, original hardwood flooring (circa 1890) and a rooftop terrace with a gazebo that doubles as a summer bedroom. The home is within walking distance of the Streetcar Crowsnest theatres, Gerrard Square, Chinatown East, the shops and restaurants on Queen, and half a dozen parks.

The history

Converted by Atria Development in 2001, this former Coca-Cola factory is now a neighbourhood hub. Real estate agent Arty Basinski purchased this unit (one of only seven in the building) in 2015, straight from the builder. Since then, he’s added a variety of quirky touches—from custom doors to a ceiling-mounted swing chair to vintage light fixtures throughout. Basinski, who is also a circus performer, painted the ceilings while on stilts.

The tour

Once situated on a barren stretch of Dundas, the I-Zone lofts are now surrounded by restaurants, offices, public squares and, of course, more condos.

Basinski’s foyer features built-in storage, an original steel-studded door frame and exposed brick.

The entrance opens to the 1,000-square-foot living and dining area, illuminated by a skylight and large windows overlooking Dundas.

Wood cabinets, quartz countertops and a large butcher-block island add warmth and contrast to the kitchen.

Basinski added a brand-new fridge last year.

Industrial touches, like exposed pipes and commercial-grade ceiling fans, recall the complex’s origins.

The home’s show-stopper is a 20-step steel-and-glass staircase.

Frosted-glass French doors lead to the guest bedroom.

This reverse shot from inside the guest room reveals the bathroom entrance.

The bathroom comes with ceramic subway tiles and grey slate floors—and a rubber ducky.

Here’s the living space, with 12-foot original wood ceilings. That’s the main bedroom on the right.

The ceiling-mounted rope swing chair comes with the sale.

The main bedroom is simple, which only makes the rooftop bedroom (coming up) all the more special.

The staircase leads to this landing, which Basinski uses as an office.

Sails shade the cedar rooftop deck, which is key on hot summer days.

Basinski hand-built this gazebo for when he feels like camping out.

And here’s the rooftop with all its amenities, including a hammock, a dining area, a storage shed and six-foot walls for privacy.

