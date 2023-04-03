Condo of the Week: $4.8 million to live in a converted suite on the 31st floor of the Four Seasons

This 2,100-square-foot home comes with a private elevator, marble walls, tons of oak and amenities found only in Toronto’s most famous hotel

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Agent: Dylan Donovan

Price: $4,849,000

Size: 2,100 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2+1

Maintenance fees: $2,764

The place A luxury hotel room in Yorkville fashioned into a two-bed condo with designer light fixtures and brand new appliances. Residents have access to typical hotel amenities—like 24-hour concierge and security services, valet parking, cleaning and room services, and a range of fitness facilities—as well as frills unique to the Four Seasons, such access to the French kitchen, a cocktail bar and a five-star spa. The condo is within walking distance of Yorkville’s many boutiques and eateries, U of T’s St. George campus, Jesse Ketchum Park and four subway stations. The history

In 2017, a family of four bought this opulent pad on the 31st floor of the Four Seasons Hotel with a plan to make it their own. But improving a luxury suite is no easy task. The owners injected some personality by cladding it with marble walls and bespoke oak cabinets as well as chic finishes like brass faucets. The family is now looking for a new project and has put this condo on the market.

Realtor Dylan Donovan says this place would be ideal for a young jet-setting couple or uptowners looking to downsize.

The tour

A private elevator carries residents directly from the lobby to the foyer, which has plenty of closet space. There’s also a powder room on the left.

The living area has a gas fireplace recessed within a marble wall and soft, indirect lighting.

The wide, 10-foot-tall corner windows flood the room with light and provide breathtaking views of the city.

New cabinets and shelving flank the dining area, which also features a golden 12-light chandelier.

The warm decked-out kitchen helps make the unit feel like a family home. The tiled flooring and marble countertops contrast with the stained oak cabinets.

The appliances are also top notch. There’s a Wolf gas cooktop and a Miele speed-oven and dishwasher as well as a Sub-Zero refrigerator and double freezer. Camouflaged within the cabinets is a third fridge just for wine.

The main bedroom has east-facing floor-to-ceiling windows, automatic blinds and a walk-in closet with custom organizers.

Here’s the main ensuite, with heated walls and flooring. It also has a walk-in glass shower, a soaker tub and a double vanity. The owners added a Japanese-style bidet as a bonus.

The second bedroom also has floor-to-ceiling windows and its own ensuite.

Here’s that ensuite.

The 12-by-12 northeast-facing balcony is great for summer gatherings.

And the view—vast and unobstructed—might be the home’s greatest feature.

