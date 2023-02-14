Real Estate

Condo of the Week: A Liberty Village corner unit with a sprawling balcony listed for well under $1 million

The 660-square-foot unit also comes with plenty of amenities, underground parking with bike racks and an EV charger, and floor-to-ceiling windows with terrific views

By | Photography By Odyssey3D |  

Neighbourhood: Liberty Village
Agent: Pritesh Parekh, Century 21
Price: $748,000
Size: 662 square feet, plus a 138-square-foot balcony
Bedrooms: 1+1
Bathrooms: 1
Previously sold for: $700,500 in 2019

The place

A one-bed-plus-den, one-bath corner unit in Liberty Village. It comes with a parking spot—which has its own EV charger and two bike racks—and a storage locker. The ground floor connects to a convenience store and a café, and there’s an off-leash dog park just across the street. The home is also right by the new King-Liberty pedestrian and cyclist bridge and within walking distance of the GO station and several TTC routes.

The history

The unit is part of a large condo complex, completed in 2008, that’s connected to a pair of sister high-rises on Western Battery Road. All of the buildings share the same concierge.

The tour

The foyer leads into this open kitchen, living and dining space.

Here’s a closer look at the kitchen, which was upgraded with a new fridge and stove in 2021. It has under-cabinet lighting, a Bosch dishwasher and a built-in microwave.

The backsplash and cabinetry were also added in 2021.

The condo has floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors that access the balcony. The track lighting adds a bit of drama.

Here’s the view looking onto King West.

The bedroom has a designer light fixture and blackout blinds, both of which come with the sale. You can see Lake Ontario from here if you squint.

The door on the left opens to a washer-dryer; the one on the right is a closet.

Here’s the den. That’s the new pedestrian and cyclist bridge over the GO corridor on the right.

The den has been staged as a nursery and office space. It has blackout blinds too, so it could also be transformed into a second bedroom.

Here’s another look at the corner view.

The bathroom was recently renovated with mirrored cabinetry, a new vanity, hexagonal floor tiles, a glass tub enclosure and a rain shower head.

The balcony is big enough for both a lounge and a dining area.

The current owners put down some artificial grass and outdoor wood flooring, which can stay for the new residents.

Here’s a view of the building from street level.

There are plenty of amenities for residents to enjoy beyond their units, including a gym, a remote work centre and an indoor pool.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your listing to realestate@torontolife.com

Topics: Condo of the Week Liberty Village Real Estate Toronto

 

