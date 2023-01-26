Real Estate

Condo of the Week: $1.5 million for a spacious North York suite with fantastic amenities and brass all over

Condo of the Week: $1.5 million for a spacious North York suite with fantastic amenities and brass all over

The 2,250-square-foot property also comes with floor-to-ceiling windows, spa-like bathrooms and funky design

By |  

By |  

Neighbourhood: Hillcrest Village, North York
Agent: Rudy Reznik, Brewing Brokers
Price: $1,529,000
Size: 2,250 square feet
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Parking spots: 2
Maintenance fees: $1,657

The place

A North York condo on Skymark Drive, overlooking Don Mills Road and Seneca College.

The history

This 14th-floor suite sits in a condo tower known as the Classic, which, at 29 storeys, is one of North York’s tallest. The unit has sprawling bedrooms and common areas, all with tons of storage. The current owner bought the 27-year-old unit in 2022 as an investment and gave it a complete makeover. In the place’s first few weeks on the market, realtor Rudy Reznik says it has elicited attention from downsizers selling their homes in favour of a low-maintenance turnkey.

The tour

The Classic’s height and distinct shape allow for unobstructed views of its leafy surrounds.

Here’s the foyer leading into the unit.

The family room comes with a two-sided marble fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows and a walk-out to the balcony. 

The kitchen is all new, with stainless steel appliances, a long kitchen island and quartz countertops with brass accents.

The kitchen connects to an open-concept dining room lined with LEDs.

The south wing (yes, the unit has wings) shares the fireplace with the living room.

In the pantry are custom shelves designed to maximize the oddly shaped space.

The main bedroom has a walk-in closet and connects to the balcony, which overlooks Skymark Park.

The ensuite is equipped with a double vanity, hexagonal patterning on the walls, a walk-in shower and a soaker tub—with more brass finishes.

The second bedroom is wide enough for a king-sized bed. It also has an ensuite.

The second bathroom features herringbone wallpaper, a crystalline shower with a jet system, a quartz vanity and a vessel sink.

While the Classic is a trek from downtown, its fleet of amenities⁠—which include an indoor pool, a squash court, a library, a billiards room and a golf simulator⁠—promise to keep would-be owners and guests entertained.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your listing to realestate@torontolife.com.

Topics: Condo of the Week Hillcrest Village Real Estate Toronto

 

The Latest

Toronto businesses selling chocolate smash hearts, customized doughnuts, s&#8217;mores boards and candy bouquets for Valentine&#8217;s Day
Food & Drink

Toronto businesses selling chocolate smash hearts, customized doughnuts, s’mores boards and candy bouquets for Valentine’s Day

Eight perfectly hedonistic spa treatments for winter-weary minds and bodies
City

Eight perfectly hedonistic spa treatments for winter-weary minds and bodies

&#8220;Hockey has become so expensive and so inaccessible&#8221;: A Q&#038;A with Hayley Wickenheiser, four-time Olympic gold medallist, medical doctor and all-around overachiever
City

“Hockey has become so expensive and so inaccessible”: A Q&A with Hayley Wickenheiser, four-time Olympic gold medallist, medical doctor and all-around overachiever

True tales of Toronto&#8217;s most ill-mannered restaurant guests
City

True tales of Toronto’s most ill-mannered restaurant guests

Renter Beware: Six outrageous recent Toronto apartment listings
Real Estate

Renter Beware: Six outrageous recent Toronto apartment listings

Losing my voice to throat cancer threatened to end my career as a musician. Instead, it was just the beginning
Memoir

Losing my voice to throat cancer threatened to end my career as a musician. Instead, it was just the beginning