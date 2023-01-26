Condo of the Week: $1.5 million for a spacious North York suite with fantastic amenities and brass all over
The 2,250-square-foot property also comes with floor-to-ceiling windows, spa-like bathrooms and funky design
Neighbourhood: Hillcrest Village, North York
Agent: Rudy Reznik, Brewing Brokers
Price: $1,529,000
Size: 2,250 square feet
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Parking spots: 2
Maintenance fees: $1,657
The place
A North York condo on Skymark Drive, overlooking Don Mills Road and Seneca College.
The history
This 14th-floor suite sits in a condo tower known as the Classic, which, at 29 storeys, is one of North York’s tallest. The unit has sprawling bedrooms and common areas, all with tons of storage. The current owner bought the 27-year-old unit in 2022 as an investment and gave it a complete makeover. In the place’s first few weeks on the market, realtor Rudy Reznik says it has elicited attention from downsizers selling their homes in favour of a low-maintenance turnkey.
The tour
The Classic’s height and distinct shape allow for unobstructed views of its leafy surrounds.
Here’s the foyer leading into the unit.
The family room comes with a two-sided marble fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows and a walk-out to the balcony.
The kitchen is all new, with stainless steel appliances, a long kitchen island and quartz countertops with brass accents.
The kitchen connects to an open-concept dining room lined with LEDs.
The south wing (yes, the unit has wings) shares the fireplace with the living room.
In the pantry are custom shelves designed to maximize the oddly shaped space.
The main bedroom has a walk-in closet and connects to the balcony, which overlooks Skymark Park.
The ensuite is equipped with a double vanity, hexagonal patterning on the walls, a walk-in shower and a soaker tub—with more brass finishes.
The second bedroom is wide enough for a king-sized bed. It also has an ensuite.
The second bathroom features herringbone wallpaper, a crystalline shower with a jet system, a quartz vanity and a vessel sink.
While the Classic is a trek from downtown, its fleet of amenities—which include an indoor pool, a squash court, a library, a billiards room and a golf simulator—promise to keep would-be owners and guests entertained.
