Condo of the Week: $999,000 for a sleek Yorkville unit in a futuristic building across from Sotto Sotto

The 733-square-foot property comes with underground parking, plenty of amenities, wall-to-wall windows and a golden balcony with a view of the skyline

Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Agent: Ana Bastas and Bjanka Luka, PSR Brokerage
Price: $999,000
Size: 733 square feet plus a 75-square-foot balcony
Bedrooms: 1+1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking spot: 1
Maintenance fees: $1,190 a month (water and heating included)
Previously purchased for: $859,000 in 2017

The place

A one-bed-plus-den, one-bath condo on Avenue just south of Davenport with an underground parking spot. The building’s façade is a head turner: rounded corners, sculpted white concrete, dark-tinted windows, gold trim and a dramatic overhang.

There are many shared amenities, including a gym, a 24-hour concierge, access to a $150-a-night guest suite and a party room with a terrace. It’s right across from Drake’s favourite restaurant, Sotto Sotto, and is within walking distance of half a dozen subway stations, the ROM, Ramsden Park and Yorkville’s treasure trove of shops and restaurants.

The history

This unit was originally purchased pre-construction in 2017. The current owner took possession in June of 2020. She’s now moving up north, so she’s put her property on the market.

The tour

All of the units in this building have keyless entries, unlocked by tap.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Yorkville: entrance 2

Here’s a view looking into the condo from the front door. There’s engineered hardwood throughout.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Yorkville: entrance

The bathroom’s shower and floors are covered in European marble. The owner upgraded the space with a glass shower door and a vessel sink.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Yorkville: bathroom

Just beyond the bathroom is the kitchen. It has a glass-tile backsplash as well as built-in Bosch appliances, including a four-burner induction stovetop and an integrated fridge and dishwasher.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Yorkville: kitchen 2

Here’s another view of the kitchen’s quartz countertop, under-mount sink and track lighting. That closet contains a stacked washer-dryer combo.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Yorkville: washer dryer

The kitchen’s ventilation hood senses when food is being cooked and turns on automatically.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Yorkville: kitchen

Here’s a closer look at the living room. It has wall-to-wall windows equipped with remote-controlled blinds that can be lowered from the top or raised from the base.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Yorkville: living area 2

Here’s another view of the living room. The unit faces west, overlooking Yorkville with the Annex in the distance.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Yorkville: couch

There’s a small dining space set up in the far corner of the living room.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Yorkville: living area

This is the den area, which is currently used as an office.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Yorkville: den 2

Here’s the bedroom.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Yorkville: bedroom 2

Here’s a shot from the den, facing the balcony.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Yorkville: den

And here’s the balcony, decked out with gold mullions. It’s about 75 square feet.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Condo of the Week, Yorkville: balcony

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your listing to realestate@torontolife.com.

Topics: Condo of the Week Real Estate Sotto Sotto Toronto Yorkville

 

