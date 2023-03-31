Condo of the Week: $999,000 for a sleek Yorkville unit in a futuristic building across from Sotto Sotto

All of the units in this building have keyless entries, unlocked by tap.

Here’s a view looking into the condo from the front door. There’s engineered hardwood throughout.

The bathroom’s shower and floors are covered in European marble. The owner upgraded the space with a glass shower door and a vessel sink.

Just beyond the bathroom is the kitchen. It has a glass-tile backsplash as well as built-in Bosch appliances, including a four-burner induction stovetop and an integrated fridge and dishwasher.

Here’s another view of the kitchen’s quartz countertop, under-mount sink and track lighting. That closet contains a stacked washer-dryer combo.

The kitchen’s ventilation hood senses when food is being cooked and turns on automatically.

Here’s a closer look at the living room. It has wall-to-wall windows equipped with remote-controlled blinds that can be lowered from the top or raised from the base.

Here’s another view of the living room. The unit faces west, overlooking Yorkville with the Annex in the distance.

There’s a small dining space set up in the far corner of the living room.

This is the den area, which is currently used as an office.

Here’s the bedroom.

Here’s a shot from the den, facing the balcony.

And here’s the balcony, decked out with gold mullions. It’s about 75 square feet.

