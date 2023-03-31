Condo of the Week: $999,000 for a sleek Yorkville unit in a futuristic building across from Sotto Sotto
The 733-square-foot property comes with underground parking, plenty of amenities, wall-to-wall windows and a golden balcony with a view of the skyline
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Agent: Ana Bastas and Bjanka Luka, PSR Brokerage
Price: $999,000
Size: 733 square feet plus a 75-square-foot balcony
Bedrooms: 1+1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking spot: 1
Maintenance fees: $1,190 a month (water and heating included)
Previously purchased for: $859,000 in 2017
The place
A one-bed-plus-den, one-bath condo on Avenue just south of Davenport with an underground parking spot. The building’s façade is a head turner: rounded corners, sculpted white concrete, dark-tinted windows, gold trim and a dramatic overhang.
There are many shared amenities, including a gym, a 24-hour concierge, access to a $150-a-night guest suite and a party room with a terrace. It’s right across from Drake’s favourite restaurant, Sotto Sotto, and is within walking distance of half a dozen subway stations, the ROM, Ramsden Park and Yorkville’s treasure trove of shops and restaurants.
The history
This unit was originally purchased pre-construction in 2017. The current owner took possession in June of 2020. She’s now moving up north, so she’s put her property on the market.
The tour
All of the units in this building have keyless entries, unlocked by tap.
Here’s a view looking into the condo from the front door. There’s engineered hardwood throughout.
The bathroom’s shower and floors are covered in European marble. The owner upgraded the space with a glass shower door and a vessel sink.
Just beyond the bathroom is the kitchen. It has a glass-tile backsplash as well as built-in Bosch appliances, including a four-burner induction stovetop and an integrated fridge and dishwasher.
Here’s another view of the kitchen’s quartz countertop, under-mount sink and track lighting. That closet contains a stacked washer-dryer combo.
The kitchen’s ventilation hood senses when food is being cooked and turns on automatically.
Here’s a closer look at the living room. It has wall-to-wall windows equipped with remote-controlled blinds that can be lowered from the top or raised from the base.
Here’s another view of the living room. The unit faces west, overlooking Yorkville with the Annex in the distance.
There’s a small dining space set up in the far corner of the living room.
This is the den area, which is currently used as an office.
Here’s the bedroom.
Here’s a shot from the den, facing the balcony.
And here’s the balcony, decked out with gold mullions. It’s about 75 square feet.
