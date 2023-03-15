Condo of the Week: $880,000 for a breezy Harbourfront unit with a solarium and unobstructed views

Condo of the Week: $880,000 for a breezy Harbourfront unit with a solarium and unobstructed views

The 711-square-foot home also comes with floor-to-ceiling windows, a 20-foot-long balcony and one of the city’s coolest atriums

Neighbourhood: Harbourfront

Agent: Elena Saradidis

Price: $880,000

Size: 711 square feet

Bedrooms: 1+1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking spot: 1

Previously sold for: $324,900 in 2010 Related: This Liberty Village corner unit comes with a sprawling balcony and is listed for well under $1 million The place A one-plus-one glass box on the waterfront that’s within walking distance of the island airport, the ferry terminal and the Queens Quay streetcar station. The complex itself is 16 storeys and has a gym, a grocery store, a meeting room and a party room all on the main floor. There’s also Little Norway Park right across the street. The history Since its construction in 2000, the condo building known as the Atrium has been a hit with airline industry workers thanks to its proximity to Billy Bishop. This unit on the 11th floor belonged to a flight attendant for 13 years, says realtor Elena Saradidis. Now that the owner is moving to a new city, the home is ready for a new suitor. Saradidis expects this unit to attract the jet set, but its versatile layout and neighbourhood amenities make it a draw for all sorts. “This place can work for down-sizers who travel in and out of Toronto for the winters or simply someone who wants great views of the water,” she says.

The tour

The building sits on the bustling corner of Bathurst and Queens Quay. Area residents, City School students, tourists and commuters all add to the waterfront buzz.

Here’s the building’s namesake atrium.

This view shows off the grand scale and glass ceiling. Having the units look upon one another over the central lobby is meant to add a sense of community.

The hallways are open and full of natural light.

Moving inside the unit reveals the foyer, which conceals the laundry closet around the corner.

Right next to the entrance is this nook, which could be transformed into an office or storage room.

The kitchen features a double-door LG refrigerator and new quartzite counters imported from Brazil.

There are Alabaster oak floors throughout.

Having no unit directly above this one allows more sunlight to pour into the family and dining area.

Here’s the solarium with floor-to-ceiling windows that walk out to the balcony. This space could be fashioned as an office or additional bedroom.

The main bedroom connects to the solarium.

The bathroom comes with a floating vanity.

The 20-foot-long balcony is great for hosting guests or enjoying a morning coffee.

Those are the Canada Malting Silos on the left and Toronto Island Park in the distance.

And here’s a striking view of the core’s exploding skyline.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your listing to realestate@torontolife.com.