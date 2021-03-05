A Toronto couple wanted to upsize. It took 47 viewings, but they found a $1.1 million detached in Vaughan

The buyers: Shivam Saxena, 32, president of Hero Energy and Engineering, and Shweta Dixit, 29, systems engineer and YouTube content creator, with their two-year-old dog, Astro.

The story: In early 2020, Shweta and Shivam lived in a two-bed, two-bath condo near Highway 7 and Jane. Their building had a yoga studio, where Shweta filmed Indian dance videos for her YouTube channel. When the pandemic hit, tenant amenities were closed, and the couple decided it was time to go house hunting. In September, they set a budget of $1,050,000 and started looking for a three-bed, three-bath detached in Vaughan, with a basement that could be transformed into a dance studio for Shweta.

Buena Vista Drive ( near Highway 27 and Rutherford Road)

Listed at $1,049,888

Sold for $1,032,000

Shweta really liked the brick exterior of this three-bed, three-bath detached in Vaughan. At 2,000 square feet across two storeys, it was plenty spacious, with a finished basement that could accommodate a dance studio. They didn’t love the old-fashioned parquet flooring, but they were willing to spring for new floors throughout, and made an offer of $1.05 million, which the seller accepted. Later, when an inspection revealed the windows would need to be replaced for an extra $25,000, the couple backed out.

Native Trail ( near Highway 400 and Major Mackenzie Drive)

Listed at $1,089,000

Sold for $1,128,000

In late October, after viewing a string of disappointing houses, Shweta and Shivam bumped up their budget by $50,000. Then they found this four-bed, three-bath detached in Vaughan. It was 2,300 square feet and well-maintained. Plus, the place had a raised back deck where the couple imagined hosting barbecues once gatherings were allowed. On the downside, the basement was unfinished, but Shweta and Shivam were willing to do some renos. They offered $39,000 below asking, but lost out to another bid.

Queen Isabella Crescent ( near Highway 400 and Major Mackenzie Drive)

Listed at $1,199,900

Sold for $1,130,000

In mid-November, the couple viewed this four-bed, four-bath detached a few blocks from the Native Trail house. It was two storeys and 2,135 square feet. Another plus: the basement already had mirrored walls—perfect for a dance studio. It was listed at $100,000 over their budget, but they wanted it, so they submitted an offer of $1.13 million with a $50,000 deposit and a 30-day close. When the seller accepted, Shweta and Shivam had to scramble to pull together the deposit. Shivam’s parents offered help, and that sealed the deal. A couple of weeks later, after selling their condo for $606,000, the couple paid Shivam’s parents back for the loan and put the rest toward a mortgage.