Should you send your child to a private school?

Maybe you went to a private school yourself, and want the same experience for your child, but your publicly-educated partner is skeptical. Perhaps you’ve had your child in the public system, but have a feeling they might be better suited to an environment that’s tailored to their specific personality and potential. Whatever it is that has brought you to considering a private school for your child, it’s a big decision—and it can be an overwhelming one too, with so many factors to consider.

That’s why we’ve chatted with the experts— representatives from Toronto’s best private schools, who get these kinds of questions every day from prospective parents—for a look at the smartest way to approach the question: How do I decide whether a private school is the best choice for my family?

Start with your child, suggests Michelle Gow, admissions director at Hudson College. If they’re what she terms “bored, overlooked or unhappy,” in their current school, a private school may offer them the kind of environment that will suit them better—whether that’s more challenging work, extracurriculars that engage them, or a teaching team that has more bandwidth to nurture them thanks to smaller class sizes. “Toronto has a huge range of private options,” she says, “and you can find a place where your child will enjoy learning every day. Ask what kind of environment and curriculum will bring out the best in your child.”