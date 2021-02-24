Special Advertising Feature

The Independent and Private Schools Directory 2021

HUDSON COLLEGE

21 Ascot Ave. | hudsoncollege.ca

Situated on a 4.5-acre midtown campus, Hudson’s non-denominational, co-ed community reflects the diversity of Toronto. Starting with a Reggio Emilia approach, its Lower School emphasizes foundational skills in math, language and science, while interweaving the arts and character education. The Upper School’s three-semester system allows students to focus on fewer courses and access support during daily study periods. With wide-ranging extracurriculars, smaller classes and a caring culture, Hudson challenges students to develop their unique strengths.

Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Academic
Average Class Size
16-18
Total enrolment
400
Tuition
$17,240
Financial assistance available
Yes
Virtual Open house Dates
February 20 from 12-2 p.m., with online admissions meetings available throughout the week

PARK STREET EDUCATION

10 Alcorn Ave. | parkstreetedu.com

Park Street offers an affordable, experience-based education that
helps students learn, socialize and develop while earning a valuable
education. From elementary and high school offerings to full-time
and supplementary courses, its teachers tailor their approach to
ensure students are being taught exactly how they learn best and to
help them reach their full potential.

Grades
Grades 4-10, and select courses from 11 and 12
Type/curriculum
Academic, all genders
Average Class Size
Maximum 12 students
Tuition
$14,200 per year, $1,595 per course (high school)
Financial assistance available
Yes
Virtual Open house Dates
One-on-one sessions with educators are scheduled upon request

THE CLOVER SCHOOL

3180 Bathurst St., 411 Clendenan Ave. | cloverschool.com

The Clover School’s innovative curriculum combines Montessori essentials with heart-centred learning practices designed to nurture the mind, heart, health and soul of each child. Children learn at their own pace, according to their own interests, developing skills and habits to help them thrive. This approach inspires and promotes intellectual curiosity, creativity and individual growth through the integration of academics, arts, athletics, outdoor education, community service and leadership. The school is CCMA accredited.

Grades
Toddler to Grade 8
Type/curriculum
Progressive Montessori
Average Class Size
Varies
Total Enrolment
400
Tuition
$22,500 to $23,380 per year
Financial assistance available
No
Virtual Open house Dates
February 24 at 9:30 a.m., March 24 at 7 p.m., April 21 at 9:30 a.m., May 26 at 7 p.m.

CENTRAL MONTESSORI SCHOOL

181 Maplehurst Ave., 18 Coldwater Rd. | cmschool.net

For more than 25 years, Central Montessori has strived to provide quality education in a safe, diverse, nurturing and creative environment that fosters the development of every child. Its goal is to inspire academically motivated, artistically creative, physically active and emotionally supported students. To help students reach their full potential, the school prepares them to play a responsible role in protecting the global environment and cultivate peace and harmony with natural processes and community interests.

Grades
Toddler to Grade 6
Type/curriculum
Montessori, academic
Average Class Size
15-24
Total Enrolment
100-400 per campus
Tuition
$18,700 to $19,900 per year
Financial assistance available
Yes
Virtual Open house Dates
Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment through Zoom

J ADDISON SCHOOL

2 Valleywood Dr., Markham | jaddisonschool.com

Since its inception in 2002, J. Addison School has taken pride in empowering students every day to become independent, confident, compassionate and responsible global thinkers of tomorrow. The school complements the traditional curriculum with personalized academic support, offering students the opportunity to learn and explore new ideas according to their interests and potential. Most importantly, students are inspired to reach new academic heights and achieve positive character development.

Grades
Preschool to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Academic Ontario and Montessori curriculum, private boarding and day school
Average Class Size
15:1 student-teacher ratio
Total enrolment
300
Tuition
$15,000-plus
Financial assistance available
Yes
Virtual Open house Dates
Visit the J. Addison School website or social media channels for more information or contact an Admissions Officer to schedule a personal virtual tour

MONTCREST SCHOOL

658 Broadview Ave. | montcrest.ca

Montcrest School is a welcoming community that specializes in cultivating incredible young people. We believe in small class sizes and unparalleled student-teacher relationships. We believe individuality is something to protect, not suppress. And we believe in meeting our students with ideal supports and perfect challenges for each age and stage, so they emerge as secure, self-directed young people who excel in academics and life. Simply put, Montcrest helps children become who they’re meant to be.

Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8
Type/curriculum
Progressive
Average Class Size
8-15
Total enrolment
300
Tuition
$25,750 to $42,100 per year
Financial assistance available
Yes
Virtual Open house Dates
April 2021

UNIONVILLE MONTESSORI SCHOOL

4486 16th Ave. | unionvillemontessori.com

Offering an innovative, advanced curriculum, and exciting extracurricular enrichments, Unionville Montessori seeks to inspire, guide and challenge its students. The school incorporates emerging technologies through its STEM lab, iPad programs, 3D printers, coding and robotics extensions, while integrating science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Along with a comprehensive music department and athletics programs, UMS’ dedicated teachers provide safe, welcoming environments for all needs, including those of the gifted and talented.

Grades
Preschool (20 months) to Grade 8
Type/curriculum
Montessori Kindergarten program and year-ahead elementary program following the Ontario Curriculum for Grades 1-8. Gifted and Talented Education Program offered from Grades 4-8.
Average Class Size
18-24
Total enrolment
900
Tuition
$8,000 to $15,250 per year
Financial assistance available
Yes
Virtual Open house Dates
April 4 from 6:30-8 p.m. (Casa) and April 6 from 6:30-8 p.m. (Elementary)

ROSSEAU LAKE COLLEGE

1967 Bright St. | rosseaulakecollege.com

Through powerful experiential learning, students develop the skills, knowledge and confidence to take on any challenge. Located on one of Muskoka’s most well-known lakes, RLC students are empowered through the adventures of a highly academic program rooted in the vast opportunities of its incredible geographical setting. Day and boarding students from around the world make up a diverse community of learners. When students depart from RLC, they are ready for anything.

Grades
Grade 6 to 12
Type/curriculum
Outdoor experiential learning, independent day and boarding school, co-educational, semestered
Average Class Size
15
Total enrolment
120
Tuition
$21,100 (day), $58,400 (domestic boarder), $63,100 (international boarding) per year
Financial assistance available
Yes
Virtual Open house Dates
Please call the school at (705) 732-4351 or email admissions@rosseaulakecollege.com to book a time slot for RLC campus tours this spring

DELANO ACADEMY

200 Racco Pkwy., 2600 Major Mackenzie Dr. | delanoacademy.com

Delano Academy is a co-educational, non-denominational International Baccalaureate 21st century school committed to providing a progressive, student-centred education of the highest standards. Founded on four pillars, Delano provides balanced values in Arts, Athletics, Academics and Community. Delano values the potential of each student and encourages students to become inquirers, risk-takers, and caring world changers. Delano captivates learning by doing, exploring, and imagineering. With its STE[A]M culture, the environment at Delano is rich and meaningful.

Grades
Preschool to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Co-educational, non-denominational, International
Baccalaureate, balanced liberal Arts, gifted
Average Class Size
14 (Vaughan), 18 (North Maple)
Total enrolment
140 (Vaughan), 65 (North Maple)
Tuition
$18,500 to $19,500 (Vaughan), $15,500 (North Maple with introductory rate for new families)
Financial assistance available
Yes
Virtual Open house Dates
By appointment only

BLYTH ACADEMY

160 Avenue Rd. | blytheducation.com

Blyth Academy is a network of bespoke private high schools for Grades
4 to 12. With 10 campuses across Ontario (6 in the GTA), a live virtual
campus (Blyth Academy Orbit) and Ontario’s top online high school
(Blyth Academy Online), students have a variety of flexible yet rigorous
study options. Small class sizes and dedicated guidance and support
staff ensure students receive the attention they need to be successful
in university and beyond.

Grades
Grades 4 to 12
Type/curriculum
Co-ed elementary and high school academics, elite athletic training
Average Class Size
10
Total enrolment
12,000
Tuition
$17,745 to $28,100 per year
Financial assistance available
Yes
Virtual Open house Dates
March 9 at 12:30 p.m., April 6 at 5:30 p.m., April 13 at 12:30 p.m.

TORONTO PREP SCHOOL

250 Davisville Ave. | torontoprepschool.com

The Toronto Prep School is dedicated to providing a superior academic program for the children of parents who value the importance of knowledge, technology, individuality, responsibility and integrity in a safe, nurturing and highly motivated environment. Its mission is to prepare students by equipping them with the academic tools and life skills needed to enter and succeed not only at the post-secondary school level, but ultimately, in their chosen career path.

Grades
Grades 7 to 12
Type/curriculum
Academic co-ed
Average Class Size
12-14
Total enrolment
430
Tuition
$29,450 per year
Financial assistance available
No
Virtual Open house Dates
February 24, 7 p.m.

METROPOLITAN PREPARATORY ACADEMY

1 Duncan Mill Rd. | metroprep.com

Metro Prep Academy was founded on the idea that educators with the right attitude, providing a supportive yet challenging academic environment, can profoundly impact a student’s life. Since 1982, we’ve offered top-quality education, small class sizes and a real- world atmosphere for students in grades 7 to 12. Our new campus is located seconds from the 401 at Leslie. Book a private tour to see our campus and speak with an admissions representative.

Grades
Grades 7 to 12
Type/curriculum
Academic, university preparation, co-ed
Average Class Size
15
Total enrolment
250
Tuition
$23,960 per year
Financial assistance available
Yes
Virtual Open house Dates
Please book an appointment for a private evening tour and meeting with an Admission Representative

BANNOCKBURN

12 Bannockburn Ave. | bannockburn.ca

Bannockburn is recognized for outstanding academic standards, a
steadfast commitment to Montessori education and deep respect for
the potential in every child. Bannockburn’s program offers an enriched
curriculum that exceeds provincial standards and nurtures a love of
learning. Children flourish in a child-centred community that cultivates
independence, imagination and intellect. Every family at Bannockburn
is proud to call it home.

Grades
Toddler (18 months) to Grade 6
Type/curriculum
Co-ed, Montessori
Average Class Size
Varies by age
Total enrolment
200
Tuition
$15,900 to $25,600 per year
Financial assistance available
Yes
Virtual Open house Dates
Please contact Meg Kahnert at 416-789-7855 ext. 303 or email m.kahnert@bannockburn.ca

WALDORF ACADEMY

250 Madison Ave. | waldorfacademy.org

Since 1919, Waldorf education has integrated the arts and experiential learning with academic depth and rigour. Placing a premium on imaginative thinking, the school turns challenges into possibilities. Graduates emerge with a strong sense of purpose, the ability to solve problems and the courage to meet the world. Nestled beneath the majestic Casa Loma, Waldorf provides students from preschool to Grade 8 with a world-class, arts-based education that centres children amidst beauty, meaning and wonder.

Grades
Toddler to Grade 8
Type/curriculum
Academic, integrated arts, Waldorf pedagogy
Average Class Size
15
Total enrolment
150
Tuition
$13,775 to $21,750 per year
Financial assistance available
Yes
Virtual Open house Dates
Weekly: Thursdays (Kindergarten/childcare) and Mondays (Grades 1-8)

NORTHMOUNT SCHOOL

26 Mallard Rd. | northmount.com

Northmount School is an independent boys preparatory school grounded in the Catholic tradition. It helps students achieve their greatest academic potential in a supportive environment that emphasizes character development, values and service, leading to a meaningful, balanced and fulfilling life. Northmount offers an advanced curriculum rooted in the Catholic tradition. Its students are competent and confident leaders; strong in both mind and body. They develop into contributing citizens with a moral conscience.

Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8
Type/curriculum
All boys, a tailored Catholic curriculum, enriched and accelerated, liberal arts
Average Class Size
15
Total enrolment
140
Tuition
$19,000 to $23,200 per year
Financial assistance available
Yes
Virtual Open house Dates
March 2, 6:00 p.m. Personal tours are welcomed (as soon as regulations allow) by appointment

HOLY NAME OF MARY COLLEGE SCHOOL

2241 Mississauga Rd. | holynameofmarycollegeschool.com

Holy Name of Mary College School (HNMCS) is an independent Catholic school for girls in grades 5-12. Set on a picturesque 7-acre setting in Mississauga, HNMCS empowers young women to transform the world
through intellectual curiosity and personal growth as grounded in the Catholic traditions of the Felician Sisters and Basilian Fathers. HNMCS
provides a high-achieving university preparatory program to guide
bright, curious and dedicated students by shaping their minds and
touching their hearts.

Grades
Grades 5-12
Type/curriculum
All girls, university preparatory, academic
Average Class Size
15-18
Total enrolment
230
Tuition
$18,750 per year
Financial assistance available
Yes
Virtual Open house Dates
February 20 and May 1, 10-11 a.m.

ST. MICHAEL’S COLLEGE SCHOOL

1515 Bathurst St. | stmichaelscollegeschool.com

Since 1852, St. Michael’s College School has been educating and forming students in goodness, discipline and knowledge for lives of leadership and service. As Canada’s only Catholic, Basilian, faith-based independent school, it educates young men from Grades 7 to 12 in a university-preparatory program. St. Michael’s College School brings integrity, unity and healing to a fractured and uncertain world by graduating young men who change the world through lives of faith, character and service.

Grades
Grades 7 to 12
Type/curriculum
All boys, Catholic, Liberal Arts, Deep Learning
Average Class Size
14
Total enrolment
1,000
Tuition
$20,900
Financial assistance available
Yes
Virtual Open house Dates
Personalized 3D virtual tours and family meetings available upon request

 

 