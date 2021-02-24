The Independent and Private Schools Directory 2021

658 Broadview Ave. | montcrest.ca

Montcrest School is a welcoming community that specializes in cultivating incredible young people. We believe in small class sizes and unparalleled student-teacher relationships. We believe individuality is something to protect, not suppress. And we believe in meeting our students with ideal supports and perfect challenges for each age and stage, so they emerge as secure, self-directed young people who excel in academics and life. Simply put, Montcrest helps children become who they’re meant to be.