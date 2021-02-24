Special Advertising Feature
The Independent and Private Schools Directory 2021
HUDSON COLLEGE
21 Ascot Ave. | hudsoncollege.ca
Situated on a 4.5-acre midtown campus, Hudson’s non-denominational, co-ed community reflects the diversity of Toronto. Starting with a Reggio Emilia approach, its Lower School emphasizes foundational skills in math, language and science, while interweaving the arts and character education. The Upper School’s three-semester system allows students to focus on fewer courses and access support during daily study periods. With wide-ranging extracurriculars, smaller classes and a caring culture, Hudson challenges students to develop their unique strengths.
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic
- Average Class Size
- 16-18
- Total enrolment
- 400
- Tuition
- $17,240
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- February 20 from 12-2 p.m., with online admissions meetings available throughout the week
PARK STREET EDUCATION
10 Alcorn Ave. | parkstreetedu.com
Park Street offers an affordable, experience-based education that
helps students learn, socialize and develop while earning a valuable
education. From elementary and high school offerings to full-time
and supplementary courses, its teachers tailor their approach to
ensure students are being taught exactly how they learn best and to
help them reach their full potential.
- Grades
- Grades 4-10, and select courses from 11 and 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, all genders
- Average Class Size
- Maximum 12 students
- Tuition
- $14,200 per year, $1,595 per course (high school)
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- One-on-one sessions with educators are scheduled upon request
THE CLOVER SCHOOL
3180 Bathurst St., 411 Clendenan Ave. | cloverschool.com
The Clover School’s innovative curriculum combines Montessori essentials with heart-centred learning practices designed to nurture the mind, heart, health and soul of each child. Children learn at their own pace, according to their own interests, developing skills and habits to help them thrive. This approach inspires and promotes intellectual curiosity, creativity and individual growth through the integration of academics, arts, athletics, outdoor education, community service and leadership. The school is CCMA accredited.
- Grades
- Toddler to Grade 8
- Type/curriculum
- Progressive Montessori
- Average Class Size
- Varies
- Total Enrolment
- 400
- Tuition
- $22,500 to $23,380 per year
- Financial assistance available
- No
- Virtual Open house Dates
- February 24 at 9:30 a.m., March 24 at 7 p.m., April 21 at 9:30 a.m., May 26 at 7 p.m.
CENTRAL MONTESSORI SCHOOL
181 Maplehurst Ave., 18 Coldwater Rd. | cmschool.net
For more than 25 years, Central Montessori has strived to provide quality education in a safe, diverse, nurturing and creative environment that fosters the development of every child. Its goal is to inspire academically motivated, artistically creative, physically active and emotionally supported students. To help students reach their full potential, the school prepares them to play a responsible role in protecting the global environment and cultivate peace and harmony with natural processes and community interests.
- Grades
- Toddler to Grade 6
- Type/curriculum
- Montessori, academic
- Average Class Size
- 15-24
- Total Enrolment
- 100-400 per campus
- Tuition
- $18,700 to $19,900 per year
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment through Zoom
J ADDISON SCHOOL
2 Valleywood Dr., Markham | jaddisonschool.com
Since its inception in 2002, J. Addison School has taken pride in empowering students every day to become independent, confident, compassionate and responsible global thinkers of tomorrow. The school complements the traditional curriculum with personalized academic support, offering students the opportunity to learn and explore new ideas according to their interests and potential. Most importantly, students are inspired to reach new academic heights and achieve positive character development.
- Grades
- Preschool to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic Ontario and Montessori curriculum, private boarding and day school
- Average Class Size
- 15:1 student-teacher ratio
- Total enrolment
- 300
- Tuition
- $15,000-plus
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- Visit the J. Addison School website or social media channels for more information or contact an Admissions Officer to schedule a personal virtual tour
MONTCREST SCHOOL
658 Broadview Ave. | montcrest.ca
Montcrest School is a welcoming community that specializes in cultivating incredible young people. We believe in small class sizes and unparalleled student-teacher relationships. We believe individuality is something to protect, not suppress. And we believe in meeting our students with ideal supports and perfect challenges for each age and stage, so they emerge as secure, self-directed young people who excel in academics and life. Simply put, Montcrest helps children become who they’re meant to be.
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8
- Type/curriculum
- Progressive
- Average Class Size
- 8-15
- Total enrolment
- 300
- Tuition
- $25,750 to $42,100 per year
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- April 2021
UNIONVILLE MONTESSORI SCHOOL
4486 16th Ave. | unionvillemontessori.com
Offering an innovative, advanced curriculum, and exciting extracurricular enrichments, Unionville Montessori seeks to inspire, guide and challenge its students. The school incorporates emerging technologies through its STEM lab, iPad programs, 3D printers, coding and robotics extensions, while integrating science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Along with a comprehensive music department and athletics programs, UMS’ dedicated teachers provide safe, welcoming environments for all needs, including those of the gifted and talented.
- Grades
- Preschool (20 months) to Grade 8
- Type/curriculum
- Montessori Kindergarten program and year-ahead elementary program following the Ontario Curriculum for Grades 1-8. Gifted and Talented Education Program offered from Grades 4-8.
- Average Class Size
- 18-24
- Total enrolment
- 900
- Tuition
- $8,000 to $15,250 per year
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- April 4 from 6:30-8 p.m. (Casa) and April 6 from 6:30-8 p.m. (Elementary)
ROSSEAU LAKE COLLEGE
1967 Bright St. | rosseaulakecollege.com
Through powerful experiential learning, students develop the skills, knowledge and confidence to take on any challenge. Located on one of Muskoka’s most well-known lakes, RLC students are empowered through the adventures of a highly academic program rooted in the vast opportunities of its incredible geographical setting. Day and boarding students from around the world make up a diverse community of learners. When students depart from RLC, they are ready for anything.
- Grades
- Grade 6 to 12
- Type/curriculum
- Outdoor experiential learning, independent day and boarding school, co-educational, semestered
- Average Class Size
- 15
- Total enrolment
- 120
- Tuition
- $21,100 (day), $58,400 (domestic boarder), $63,100 (international boarding) per year
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- Please call the school at (705) 732-4351 or email admissions@rosseaulakecollege.com to book a time slot for RLC campus tours this spring
DELANO ACADEMY
200 Racco Pkwy., 2600 Major Mackenzie Dr. | delanoacademy.com
Delano Academy is a co-educational, non-denominational International Baccalaureate 21st century school committed to providing a progressive, student-centred education of the highest standards. Founded on four pillars, Delano provides balanced values in Arts, Athletics, Academics and Community. Delano values the potential of each student and encourages students to become inquirers, risk-takers, and caring world changers. Delano captivates learning by doing, exploring, and imagineering. With its STE[A]M culture, the environment at Delano is rich and meaningful.
- Grades
- Preschool to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Co-educational, non-denominational, International
Baccalaureate, balanced liberal Arts, gifted
- Average Class Size
- 14 (Vaughan), 18 (North Maple)
- Total enrolment
- 140 (Vaughan), 65 (North Maple)
- Tuition
- $18,500 to $19,500 (Vaughan), $15,500 (North Maple with introductory rate for new families)
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- By appointment only
BLYTH ACADEMY
160 Avenue Rd. | blytheducation.com
Blyth Academy is a network of bespoke private high schools for Grades
4 to 12. With 10 campuses across Ontario (6 in the GTA), a live virtual
campus (Blyth Academy Orbit) and Ontario’s top online high school
(Blyth Academy Online), students have a variety of flexible yet rigorous
study options. Small class sizes and dedicated guidance and support
staff ensure students receive the attention they need to be successful
in university and beyond.
- Grades
- Grades 4 to 12
- Type/curriculum
- Co-ed elementary and high school academics, elite athletic training
- Average Class Size
- 10
- Total enrolment
- 12,000
- Tuition
- $17,745 to $28,100 per year
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- March 9 at 12:30 p.m., April 6 at 5:30 p.m., April 13 at 12:30 p.m.
TORONTO PREP SCHOOL
250 Davisville Ave. | torontoprepschool.com
The Toronto Prep School is dedicated to providing a superior academic program for the children of parents who value the importance of knowledge, technology, individuality, responsibility and integrity in a safe, nurturing and highly motivated environment. Its mission is to prepare students by equipping them with the academic tools and life skills needed to enter and succeed not only at the post-secondary school level, but ultimately, in their chosen career path.
- Grades
- Grades 7 to 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic co-ed
- Average Class Size
- 12-14
- Total enrolment
- 430
- Tuition
- $29,450 per year
- Financial assistance available
- No
- Virtual Open house Dates
- February 24, 7 p.m.
METROPOLITAN PREPARATORY ACADEMY
1 Duncan Mill Rd. | metroprep.com
Metro Prep Academy was founded on the idea that educators with the right attitude, providing a supportive yet challenging academic environment, can profoundly impact a student’s life. Since 1982, we’ve offered top-quality education, small class sizes and a real- world atmosphere for students in grades 7 to 12. Our new campus is located seconds from the 401 at Leslie. Book a private tour to see our campus and speak with an admissions representative.
- Grades
- Grades 7 to 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, university preparation, co-ed
- Average Class Size
- 15
- Total enrolment
- 250
- Tuition
- $23,960 per year
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- Please book an appointment for a private evening tour and meeting with an Admission Representative
BANNOCKBURN
12 Bannockburn Ave. | bannockburn.ca
Bannockburn is recognized for outstanding academic standards, a
steadfast commitment to Montessori education and deep respect for
the potential in every child. Bannockburn’s program offers an enriched
curriculum that exceeds provincial standards and nurtures a love of
learning. Children flourish in a child-centred community that cultivates
independence, imagination and intellect. Every family at Bannockburn
is proud to call it home.
- Grades
- Toddler (18 months) to Grade 6
- Type/curriculum
- Co-ed, Montessori
- Average Class Size
- Varies by age
- Total enrolment
- 200
- Tuition
- $15,900 to $25,600 per year
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- Please contact Meg Kahnert at 416-789-7855 ext. 303 or email m.kahnert@bannockburn.ca
WALDORF ACADEMY
250 Madison Ave. | waldorfacademy.org
Since 1919, Waldorf education has integrated the arts and experiential learning with academic depth and rigour. Placing a premium on imaginative thinking, the school turns challenges into possibilities. Graduates emerge with a strong sense of purpose, the ability to solve problems and the courage to meet the world. Nestled beneath the majestic Casa Loma, Waldorf provides students from preschool to Grade 8 with a world-class, arts-based education that centres children amidst beauty, meaning and wonder.
- Grades
- Toddler to Grade 8
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, integrated arts, Waldorf pedagogy
- Average Class Size
- 15
- Total enrolment
- 150
- Tuition
- $13,775 to $21,750 per year
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- Weekly: Thursdays (Kindergarten/childcare) and Mondays (Grades 1-8)
NORTHMOUNT SCHOOL
26 Mallard Rd. | northmount.com
Northmount School is an independent boys preparatory school grounded in the Catholic tradition. It helps students achieve their greatest academic potential in a supportive environment that emphasizes character development, values and service, leading to a meaningful, balanced and fulfilling life. Northmount offers an advanced curriculum rooted in the Catholic tradition. Its students are competent and confident leaders; strong in both mind and body. They develop into contributing citizens with a moral conscience.
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8
- Type/curriculum
- All boys, a tailored Catholic curriculum, enriched and accelerated, liberal arts
- Average Class Size
- 15
- Total enrolment
- 140
- Tuition
- $19,000 to $23,200 per year
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- March 2, 6:00 p.m. Personal tours are welcomed (as soon as regulations allow) by appointment
HOLY NAME OF MARY COLLEGE SCHOOL
2241 Mississauga Rd. | holynameofmarycollegeschool.com
Holy Name of Mary College School (HNMCS) is an independent Catholic school for girls in grades 5-12. Set on a picturesque 7-acre setting in Mississauga, HNMCS empowers young women to transform the world
through intellectual curiosity and personal growth as grounded in the Catholic traditions of the Felician Sisters and Basilian Fathers. HNMCS
provides a high-achieving university preparatory program to guide
bright, curious and dedicated students by shaping their minds and
touching their hearts.
- Grades
- Grades 5-12
- Type/curriculum
- All girls, university preparatory, academic
- Average Class Size
- 15-18
- Total enrolment
- 230
- Tuition
- $18,750 per year
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- February 20 and May 1, 10-11 a.m.
ST. MICHAEL’S COLLEGE SCHOOL
1515 Bathurst St. | stmichaelscollegeschool.com
Since 1852, St. Michael’s College School has been educating and forming students in goodness, discipline and knowledge for lives of leadership and service. As Canada’s only Catholic, Basilian, faith-based independent school, it educates young men from Grades 7 to 12 in a university-preparatory program. St. Michael’s College School brings integrity, unity and healing to a fractured and uncertain world by graduating young men who change the world through lives of faith, character and service.
- Grades
- Grades 7 to 12
- Type/curriculum
- All boys, Catholic, Liberal Arts, Deep Learning
- Average Class Size
- 14
- Total enrolment
- 1,000
- Tuition
- $20,900
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Virtual Open house Dates
- Personalized 3D virtual tours and family meetings available upon request