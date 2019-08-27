What TL Insiders can look forward to in September

August was another fantastic month for TL Insiders. Members enjoyed one-of-a-kind meals, including a feast in the east at Leslieville’s Core Restaurant and a collaboration dinner at Maison Selby between chef John Horne and Kevin Ramasawmy of Montreal’s Bar George. They also took in a couple of boozy patio parties, and a cocktail soirée at Mercedes-Benz’s downtown dealership. And September is looking just as exciting, if not more so. Here’s just a sample of some upcoming events and offers.

Even more amazing R&D Night dinners

September 11 Xango

September 17 Rosalinda

September 22 Arthur’s

September 24 New Zealand Naturally Dinner at Café Belong



A red-carpet brunch at Montecito

TL Insiders can celebrate the end of TIFF with a fancy mid-morning meal at Ivan Reitman’s restaurant on September 14. Members will enjoy a four-course brunch featuring California-inspired dishes and—because brunch isn’t brunch without booze— wine pairings.



Wining and dining in the west end

On September 23, TL Insiders can attend a four-course dinner of Italian dishes at Déco, the Junction’s newest Italian restaurant from Fabio Vacca, wine manager and member of the family of Sotto Sotto restaurant. Each course will be paired with limited-edition ROMA wines.



A night at the circus

Cirque du Soleil has created a special experience for TL Insiders. On September 24, before enjoying the amazing acrobatics in Alegria, members will enjoy a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres, a Q&A with the show’s publicist, a makeup demonstration and a 30-minute behind-the-scenes visit. Also: free parking, swish seats and access to the VIP suite.



ISO: One interesting Q&A

The next Toronto Life: In Conversation will take place September 24 with Sascha Mojtahedi, the CEO of Bunz, the barter app that also has its own digital currency.



An evening with Malcolm Gladwell

On September 30, the author of The Tipping Point, Blink, Outlier, David and Goliath and What the Dog Saw, will offer Torontonians a deep dive into his newest book, Talking to Strangers, and a personal look into why interactions with new acquaintances often go wrong. Lucky TL Insiders will also have access to a special pre-show reception at the John Bassett Theatre where they can meet Gladwell and get their free copy of his new book signed.