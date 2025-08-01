What TL Insiders can look forward to in August

We’ve reached the midway point of summer, but it’s not over yet—and since August is bookended by two glorious long weekends, there are plenty of opportunities to relax, unwind and let loose. Ready to fill up your calendar? Here’s a sneak peek at some of the exclusive events TL Insiders can enjoy this month, including culinary happenings, an elegant garden party and a bit of tennis—game, set, match.

The Playbook Commons: Championship tennis and a four-course dinner

Indulge in a spectacular four-course meal while watching the National Bank Open on a state-of-the-art theatre screen at the Playbook Commons. This brand-new resto on Princes Boulevard offers reimagined steakhouse classics alongside Italian American comfort food. Guests will enjoy a special first look at the restaurant during this immersive evening of food, sport and storytelling with culinary director and head chef Jia Zou. It’s the next best thing to being courtside. Playbook Commons, August 7, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Toronto Life Garden Party presented by Tricon Residential

Don’t miss the Toronto Life Garden Party, presented by Tricon Residential. Guests will enjoy incredible food, drinks and live music plus interactive activations, a photo booth and a wine-friendly book nook. This massive annual party brings local tastemakers together for an unforgettable night. The dress code is summer cocktail/garden glamour—think linen, florals, candlelight and summer sips. Evergreen Brick Works, August 13, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Elle Cuisine Dinner Series: A Chef’s Story—A celebration of Niagara’s seasonal bounty

The latest in Elle Cuisine’s innovative dinner series celebrates Niagara’s summer bounty with open-flame cooking in a beautiful Ontario vineyard. Guests can roam between food stations, join a communal picnic table or settle into a cozy blanket on the vineyard grounds. This dinner will honour Ontario wine, slow cooking and local food with a menu designed by event specialist Dylan Surk and executive chef Lauren Mozer. Optional round-trip transportation from downtown Toronto is available for TL Insiders. Palatine Hills Estate Winery (Niagara-on-the-Lake), August 16

Jamaican patty workshop and Caribbean feast at Patois

Spice up your summer with a Jamaican patty workshop followed by an island-inspired dinner at Patois. Guests will enjoy juicy jerk chicken, Jamaican rum punch and other vibrant dishes from legendary chef Craig Wong (plus, they’ll take home their own handmade Jamaican patties). It’s set to be an evening of great food and good company with your fellow TL Insiders. Patois, August 21

