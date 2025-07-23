Toronto’s ultimate garden party returns on August 13

Get ready, Toronto: one of the city’s most beloved summer events is back. On Wednesday, August 13, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Toronto Life and Tricon Residential invite you to experience the return of the Summer Garden Party at Evergreen Brick Works, an unforgettable evening of music, food, art and culture.

More than just a party, this night is a celebration of Toronto at its most vibrant. Set against the lush historic grounds of Evergreen Brick Works, a reclaimed factory turned community green space, this year’s theme, “A Midsummer Night Under the Stars,” promises a dazzling blend of city glamour and natural beauty.

Guests will enjoy live music from performers like DJ Jon Daniels and the Sonority Sisters; a gourmet journey through barbecue bites, craft cocktails and an indulgent dessert table; and immersive experiences like the Book Nook, a reading and wine lounge presented in partnership with Penguin Random House Canada.

Whether you’re dancing by candlelight, sipping wine in a floral lounge or exploring the grounds, every moment is designed to delight the senses.

Tickets are available now—and they sell fast: $75 for TL Insider members and $90 for general admission.

“This is the summer party Toronto has been waiting for,” says Andrew Joyner, managing director at Tricon. “We’re creating an experience that reflects what makes this city special: its culture, community and people. More than a night out, it’s a moment of connection.”

Tricon, Toronto’s leading developer of purpose-built rental housing, is dedicated to building community both in its residences and across the city. Through signature lifestyle programming, Tricon is creating vibrant spaces that prioritize wellness, culture and togetherness.

“Toronto Life’s Garden Party is a standout celebration of this city’s energy and style,” adds Jason Maghanoy, group publisher at SJC Media. “We’re thrilled to partner with Tricon again to bring this unforgettable night to life.”

The dress code for the evening is “Garden Glamour/Summer Cocktail”—think breezy sophistication, floral prints and statement accessories fit for a twilight soirée. Each ticket includes food, drinks and entertainment, and proceeds from the venue will go toward Evergreen, a non-profit that champions green and inclusive public spaces across Canada.

The Summer Garden Party is presented by Tricon Residential and Toronto Life, with generous support from Penguin Random House Canada and the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

Don’t miss your chance to attend this celebration of summer in Toronto: get your tickets now.