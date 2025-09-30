What TL Insiders can look forward to in October

Fall is the perfect time of year to indulge in farm-fresh seasonal menus, take in spectacular concert performances or enjoy nights out with friends. Cooler, darker evenings make for intimate dining and artistic experiences, and Halloween brings a fun spookiness to the city. We love a good party, but if you’re more keen to learn, network and get down to business, don’t worry—we have something for you too. Here’s what TL Insiders can look forward to this October.

A Night in Lisbon at Taberna LX Join your fellow Insiders for an incredible Portuguese-inspired tasting menu at Taberna LX. This immersive culinary experience will offer guests a taste of Lisbon in a beautifully decorated, intimate dining environment. Expertly paired drinks will be served with each course, including a variety of delicious Portuguese wines and the restaurant’s signature cocktail, XODÓ. There are limited spots, so grab one while you can. October 2, 6 to 10 p.m.

Contest: Win Tickets to Elevate Festival 2025 Six lucky Insiders will win a pair of tickets to Canada’s biggest tech and innovation festival. From October 7 to 9, the Elevate Festival will feature a variety of speakers including fintech leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and policy makers. In addition to two tickets to the three-day fest, contest winners will gain access to evening events and socials, a searchable attendee list, private lounges, and more.

Lawrence Zazzo as Orfeo in the Canadian Opera Company production of Orfeo ed Euridice, 2011. Conductor Harry Bicket, director Robert Carsen, set and costume designer Tobias Hoheisel, and lighting designers Robert Carsen and Peter Van Praet. Photo: Michael Cooper Michael Cooper Photographic Office- 416-466-4474 Mobile- 416-938-7558 66 Coleridge Ave. Toronto, ON M4C 4H5

Exclusive Access to Orfeo ed Euridice Enjoy a night at the opera during the opening performance of Orfeo ed Euridice—a sparse yet spectacular Canadian Opera Company production with an exquisite score. Based on Greek mythology, Orfeo ed Euridice is a moving one-act performance with minimal staging. TL Insiders can enjoy orchestra ring seating as well as private lounge access before the show and a complimentary beverage. October 9, 7:30 to 9 p.m. (no intermission), Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts

Contest: Casa Loma’s Legends of Horror Twenty-five lucky TL Insiders will win a pair of tickets to Casa Loma’s Legends of Horror, a spine-tingling haunted house experience that offers a terrifyingly good time in Toronto’s favourite castle. Explore hidden corners of the impressive historical building, including places that aren’t typically accessible to the public. It’s like starring in your own horror movie (except everyone gets out alive). Winners will be contacted by October 17.

Advertisement

Elle Cuisine Dinner Series: A Chef’s Story in Niagara Celebrate the season’s bounty during this exceptional culinary event at Palatine Hills Estate Winery. Guests will be welcomed with a glass of wine before enjoying dishes cooked over an open fire. A variety of dining stations will be open throughout the event, allowing guests to enjoy food and drinks at their own pace. Seating options include communal picnic tables and cozy blankets spread across the winery grounds. October 18, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Niagara-on-the-Lake

A First Look at Sammarco With Michelin-Starred Chef Rob Rossi Get a first look at (and a first taste of) Sammarco, the new Michelin-starred restaurant from chef Rob Rossi and restaurateur David Minicucci. This bespoke one-night-only dining experience will include a specially curated menu and premium beverages served in a warm, elegant setting. Think classic Italian steakhouse meets contemporary sophistication and exceptional service. October 21, 6 to 10 p.m.