A visit to this new Portuguese restaurant is like a trip to Lisbon without leaving Toronto

Name: Taberna LX Contact: 1611 Dundas St. W., @taberna_lx_to

Neighbourhood: Trinity-Bellwoods

Owners: Kelly Amaral, Jonathan Poon and Gani Shqueir Chef: Jonathan Poon

Accessibility: Fully accessible main floor

It’s possible that no one in Toronto loves Portugal more than Kelly Amaral, the co-owner of Taberna LX—a sprawling two-storey, 70-seat restaurant at Dundas and Ossington. Amaral was born just down the street to her Azorean parents in the early ’70s, around the same time Portugal was beginning to find freedom from dictatorship.

Long before Dundas West was known as Little Portugal, Amaral’s parents opened one of the neighbourhood’s first supermercados, Amaral e Vala, which stocked olive oil, tinned fish and salted cod and had a fresh-fish counter run by varinas (powerful women who sold fish in Lisbon’s markets). Amaral grew up with other first-generation kids, many of whom were embarrassed by their different foods and traditions, but her parents taught her to be unflinchingly proud of her heritage. The recent opening of her no-expenses-spared restaurant is proof of a lesson learned.

From left: Kelly Amaral, bar manager Isabo LeBlanc and front-of-house manager Aaron Joseph Bear Robe

LX is the short form people in Lisbon use to refer to their city. “I’ve been spending time in Lisbon since I was 15. It feels like one of the sunniest places in the world. When people step into Taberna LX, I want them to feel like they’ve been transported to Europe for a hot minute,” says Amaral. “I had to go big with LX. It’s my best shot at taking people on a journey to taste all that I’ve fallen in love with and see what I’m obsessed with.”

“We really respect Kelly’s vision, and we’re trying to welcome people into our Portuguese home with genuine warmth,” says front-of-house manager Aaron Joseph Bear Robe. And Toronto diners may already know Taberna LX’s co-owners, Jonathan Poon and Gani Shqueir, who have given Toronto Paris Paris, Superpoint, Favorites, Chantecler and Bar Fancy.

The Food

Jonathan Poon is at the helm in the kitchen once again, with dishes that point to tradition while quietly bending the rules.

The flavours of France, Spain and Italy can be easy to place, but the Portuguese profile hasn’t had the same moment in the North American spotlight. “I love churrasco chicken, but that’s not what you’ll find on every street corner in Lisbon,” says Amaral. “There are so many more authentic and modern Portuguese dishes we wanted to share.” The kitchen uses only Portuguese olive oil and imports mature editions of São Jorge cheese, a semi-hard cow’s cheese with a light farmyard funk.

Chef Jonathan Poon

While much of the menu points to the nostalgic food history of Dundas West, diners will also see a more authentic portrait of present-day Portugal, with Asian, African and Indian influences that make sense given the country’s colonial history in Macau, Mozambique and Goa.

A tavora staple, Taberna LX’s shrimp patties are stuffed with béchamel-laced chopped shrimp and topped with parsley salt. $15

These salt cod fritters are stuffed with dry-salted cod from five-century-old salt cod houses in Portugal. The fish is wrapped almost like a Chinese dumpling that swaps wheat dough for a potato dough. Two of them arrive in a pool of ras el hanout mayo. $15

Thinly sliced sirloin, mortadella, chorizo and a fried egg arrive between two slabs of brioche for Taberna LX’s Francesinha, a take on a Croque Monsieur. As if it wasn’t decadent enough already, it’s then smothered in melty emmental and topped with a tangy pepperoncini. $26

The prep for this octopus salad keeps things simple, letting the ingredients shine and keeping the texture light, fresh and bouncy. The octopus is massaged, blanched, then lightly poached and tossed with bell peppers and parsley. $23

Each serving of Taberna LX’s duck rice is made to order in mini pressure cookers that allow the Carnaroli rice to soak up the perfect amount of chicken stock in just 20 minutes. On top is a big chunk of duck confit, house-cured chorizo and lightly baked egg that’s painted on like an egg wash before a quick stint in the oven. $28

Amaral expects the Pão de Ló—the lovechild of a custard tart and an olive oil sponge—to be the next viral dessert. Made with a heavy pour of herbaceous Portuguese olive oil and a deceptively simple base of egg whites and sugar, it’s served alongside a scoop of bay leaf ice cream. This is one for the savoury-leaning sweet tooths out there. $20

The Drinks

Bar manager Isabo LeBlanc created a tight list of cocktails that are minimal in construction but big in flavour. She wanted them to feel unfussy yet fun and to incorporate as many unique ingredients as possible, including port from Graham’s, which also provides an exclusive rum just for Taberna LX, and ginjinha, a Portuguese cherry liqueur. “In Lisbon, everyone has their own ritual for drinking ginjinha—with as much specificity as the way people take their coffee. Some swear it has to be over ice and garnished with a tart cherry; others take small sips of it straight up from a shot glass, like scotch, after dinner,” says LeBlanc. LX also offers a short list of vintage ports that will rotate depending on what’s available.

As for wine, instead of California chardonnay, French pinot or even VQA bottles, Taberna LX has opted for an all-Portuguese list with a special focus on grapes grown in volcanic regions. “When Kelly asked me to create an exclusively Portuguese list, I said, ‘That’s gutsy—but I like it,’” says sommelier Krysta Oben. “Five years ago, we couldn’t have done it, but there’s a cool minimal-intervention energy in Portuguese winemaking that Toronto seems more open to now.” The group is working with Toronto wine importers to offer around 50 bottles, about half of which are exclusive to the restaurant.

The house’s favourite wine is this minerally Efusivo rosé, with notes of strawberry yogurt and the vibe of a Himalayan salt lamp. It comes from Pico Island in the Azores, where Amaral’s parents are from. $21 for a five-ounce glass, $95 for a bottle

For the Porto Cola, which is similar to an Americano cocktail, Graham’s 10-year tawny port, Per Se (like a cross between Aperol and Campari), and cherry cola syrup are stirred and strained, then topped with a house-made spiced cherry. $19

On the left is the Costeiro, a strong sipper made with white port, Madeira, peach liqueur and lime leaf bitters ($19). On the right is the Xodo, a clarified milk punch. Aguardente can often taste, to be frank, like poison—but here the potent spirit is mellowed out with a milk rinse and combined with coconut briotte, Beirao, yuzu and brown sugar syrup. It tastes like liquid Mike and Ikes. $20

The Paixão takes a pornstar martini and turns it into a sour with the addition of egg white. The name means passion, and the concoction comprises lemongrass vodka, passion fruit liqueur, Monk’s Secret (the Canadian answer to green Chartreuse) and lime. $20

The Space

Working with architect and designer Joana Astolfi, the team reflected the distinct regions of Portugal in every square inch of the space. The deep-blue exterior is reminiscent of the baroque buildings in Porto, and the folkloric ceramics of Braga are tucked into the ceiling like special-occasion heirlooms. Taberna LX’s two bars are cloaked in hand-painted tiles from Viúva Lamego, one of Portugal’s oldest artisan studios, which Amaral visited personally.

“We wanted the space to feel magical, sexy and slick,” says Amaral. The first floor offers a moody bistro feel with burgundy walls, golden velvet banquettes and sand-hued marble tabletops, while the second floor is an open, airy space with gold-framed mirrors and every hue of green imaginable.

If the curated decoration suggests a reverence for detail, the three-year renovation of the former Paris Paris (hampered by second-floor construction delays and licensing setbacks) makes it clear that no shortcuts were taken. One of Amaral’s non-negotiables was a spacious 40-seat rooftop patio overlooking Dundas West. As a final flourish, Taberna LX hired Toronto-artist Madison Van Rijn to paint a life-sized mural of a seaside dining scene on the rooftop’s largest wall. Washed out in sunset light, it feels like a vintage postcard from the seaside city.