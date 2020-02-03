What TL Insiders can look forward to in February

What TL Insiders can look forward to in February

More on TL Insider

January kicked off a new year of amazing events for TL Insiders. Members enjoyed one-of-a-kind meals, including a five-course feast at Mineral, Rosedale’s hot new Filipino bistro. They also learned how to taste, appreciate and assess wine at our not-stuffy-at-all Wine School. And they enjoyed interesting and informative presentations by Wealthsimple’s Michael Allen, University Health Network CEO Kevin Smith and the one and only Barack Obama. If possible, February is looking even more exciting. Here, a sample of some upcoming events and offers.

A Michelin-star meal

Michelin-starred chef Ernesto Iaccorino is flying into Toronto from Italy’s Amalfi Coast for one night only to create a special eight-course tasting menu with wine pairings at the internationally acclaimed Don Alfonso 1890.



Le Clos Jordanne x Alo Salon

Join one of the country’s most renowned winemakers, Thomas Bachelder of Niagara’s Le Clos Jordanne, as he pours exclusive vintages at Alo Salon, Toronto’s stunning new private dining space from the team behind award-winning Alo, Aloette and Alobar Yorkville. Bachelder’s Burgundian style 2017 wines will be served alongside a multi-course meal courtesy of Alo Salon’s executive chef Nick Bentley.



A sneaky workshop

A part of Harbourfront Centre’s Kuumba Festival, Insiders have special access to international sneaker guru D’Wayne Edwards’ seriously cool footwear and sports memorabilia exhibition for the month of February. And on Family Day weekend, you’ll even get to experience a couple of sneaker-design workshops led by Edwards himself.



Supper with a side of knowledge

You’re invited to attend the first-ever Serving Knowledge Supper Club dinner at Xango, King West’s new Nikkei restaurant from MasterChef Canada’s Claudio Aprile. The multi-course dinner, which includes a welcome cocktail and red and white wine, will have guests dining on Japanese-Peruvian dishes and—in honour of February being Heart Month—hearing from Dr. Phyllis Billia, director of research at Toronto General Hospital’s Peter Munk Cardiac Centre.



Mineral 2.0

Due to popular demand, we’re hosting a second R&D Night with at Mineral, chef Daniel Cancino’s new Filipino restaurant. See why the Rosedale bistro was recently awarded a three-star review by Toronto Life critic Mark Pupo. The five-course meal comes with coffee and wine pairings.



Raise a glass for a good cause

Join some of Canada’s top sommeliers at Montecito to get schooled on Australian vintages. “Graduate” from a wine education hour that includes a guided flight with nibbles, and move upstairs to By the Glass, the restaurant’s newly reopened wine bar, for three whole hours of (more) wine and snacks. Bonus: Proceeds from the event will go to Australian wildfire relief efforts.



Start loafing around

Explore the amazing world of sourdough bread with Prairie Boy’s talented bakers in this three-hour, hands-on Masterclass. At the end of the workshop, you’ll get to take home your loaf, your dough, your sourdough starter, 2 kilos of organic flour and some notes—so you can repeat the procedure at home to the delight of your friends and family.



An R&D Dinner at Mahjong Bar

Chef Brian Ho will lead Insiders through a five-course family-style meal of dishes inspired by his Chinese-Canadian heritage in Mahjong Bar’s secret(ish) speakeasy space. Beverage director Andrew Perry will provide the wine and cocktails pairings.



Happy Hour of the Month: Carbon Bar

We’re thrilled to announce Happy Hours with TL Insider. Each month, members will receive special perks at a different one of our favourite restaurants across the city. Up first: Carbon Bar. Every Tuesday in February, Insiders who flash their membership card will receive half-price boozy beverages at lunch, drink and snack deals from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There’s also a dedicated lounge area where members can network and mingle.

But wait, there’s more! There’s also a Chef-in-Residence Masterclass, a special Valentine’s event at Chotto Matte and an Italian Masterclass with chef Danny Smiles.

Want in on all of this amazing action? Then become a TL Insider today and stay tuned for more announcements and access to incredible cultural events in the city.