TL Insider membership perks just got better. Check out these amazing new programs

In 2019, TL Insider hosted an incredible 150 events across the city! It was an amazing year, and 2020 is going to be event better. Everything you love will be coming back, including Toronto Life: In Conversation, TL Masterclasses, R&D Nights, and access to some of the best cultural experiences in the city.

We are also thrilled to be launching some brand-new initiatives as part of the membership program, including:

A new TL Insider Chef-In-Residence program powered by the city’s most talented food folks. Our chef-in-residence will create exclusive programming for the month. Think: dinners, workshops, even recipes!

A revamped and easier to access Best Tables in Town program. The concept is simple: every month members will get special access to one of our favourite restaurants. What will you get? Everything from special items, secret menus, even free corkage.

The TL Insider First Look Series, giving members first access to new restaurants, cars, venues and more.

Serving Knowledge, a dynamic new monthly supper club bringing together high-end food experiences and philanthropy, created in partnership with the Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation.

And we will continue working with our core signature partners, including: Wealthsimple, Mineral, Hot Docs, The Chase Restaurant Group, The Liberty Group, The Canadian Club, Cheese Boutique, Oliver & Bonacini and more!

Want to learn more? Then get on the list.