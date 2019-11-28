What TL Insiders can look forward to in December

November was another amazing month for TL Insiders. Members enjoyed one-of-a-kind meals, including an Italian brunch at Bar Buca Eglinton a feast of fried chicken at Momofuku Noodle Bar. They also got to hang out in Cheese Boutique after hours, sampling fancy fromage and truffles to their hearts’ content, and they got a first taste of the not-yet-released chardonnay and pinot noir from Niagara’s Le Clos Jordanne wines. And December is looking just as exciting. Here’s just a sample of some upcoming events and offers.

A Masterclass with Bob Ramsay

On December 10, Bob Ramsay, the communications consultant behind Ramsay Inc. (and Ramsay Talks and Ramsay Travels), will lead an intimate TL Masterclass at Tiger of Sweden, where he will present on the future of networking. Networking today is about building the quality of your life and work. Not through things, but experiences. So start by experiencing this Masterclass (which is also a good networking experience, by the way).



A holiday potluck at Donna’s

Insiders are invited to get festive at one of Toronto Life’s best new restaurants with the Supper Shindig at Donna’s: Ugly Sweater Edition. On December 11, don your tackiest holiday sweater (consider raiding an aunt or uncle’s closet if you don’t have one of your own) and celebrate all things cozy and comforting with chefs Jed Smith and Peter Jensen over a communal multi-course meal. $65.



A scotch and steak dinner at Tanto

For this booze-infused dinner on December 16, Tanto’s owner and executive chef Julian Iliopoulos and spirits expert Wes Galloway, will guide Insiders through a meal of superlative steak accompanied by some of Scotland’s world-famous single malts.



An exclusive shopping event at McEwan’s

On December 17, Insiders will get 15 per cent off of everything that’s for sale at McEwan’s, including all gift baskets, products, prepared foods and holiday items. Mark McEwan himself will be on-site offering up samples of his signature recipes, so Insiders can snack and socialize while crossing off those last few people on their lists.



NYE at Montecito

Ring in the new year on December 31 at By the Glass, the new wine bar inside Ivan Reitman’s entertainment district restaurant. Guests will be welcomed with champagne and oysters before sitting down to a five-course meal of chef Guillermo Herbertson’s farm-to-table dishes with wine pairings. $150 per person.

