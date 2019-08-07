What TL Insiders can look forward to in August

What Insiders are saying

July was another fantastic month for TL Insiders. Members enjoyed one-of-a-kind dinners, including a night with Tamarack Farms at the iconic Canoe and a pig roast at Stackt. They also took in a wine-fuelled patio party, a whole whack of cooking lessons and a private party at the Toronto Botanical Garden. And August is looking just as exciting, if not more so. Here’s just a sample of some upcoming events and offers.

An end-of-summer cocktail soirée by Mercedes-Benz

On August 15, Insiders will enjoy a night of eating, drinking and networking at the luxury brand’s downtown dealership. Bonus: A sneak preview of what TL Insider has coming up for members in the fall.

A rooftop patio party at Baro

Baro has a brand-new rooftop patio and on August 19, chef Steve Gonzalez is inviting TL Insiders to join him there for a night of fire-grilled food and signature Tequila Tromba cocktails.



YYZ meets YUL

Maison Selby’s chef John Horne is teaming up with chef Kevin Ramasawmy of Montreal’s Bar George on August 20 to bring Insiders a cross-section of bites, highlighting a mix of Québécois flavour, U.K. whimsy and Parisian style. Also: delicious cocktails made using spirits from Dillon’s Distillery.



Another wine-fuelled patio party

On August 20, Drink Toronto invites Insiders to come sip wines from around the world (and beer and cider and cocktails) alongside plenty of tasty snacks—not to mention sweet views—at the top of 150 King West. This is the last patio party of the season, so don’t miss out!



A one-of-kind feast in the east

On August 26, Leslieville’s Core Restaurant is holding a complimentary five-course tasting menu of chef Hyun Jung’s delicious dishes made with local, seasonal ingredients to ensure the most authentic representation of Canadian contemporary cuisine. If that doesn’t sound good enough, the dinner includes wine pairings.

Want in on all of this amazing action? Then become a TL Insider today and stay tuned for more announcements and access to incredible cultural events in the city.