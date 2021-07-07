Get ready for the TL Insider Summer BBQ Series presented by Patrón Tequila

Toronto Life Insider and Patrón Tequila are proud to announce the TL Insider Summer BBQ Series, a rolling series of fun and intimate food-and-drink encounters on some of the best patios in the city. Kicking off on July 13 at the new Piccolo Pizzeria by PIANO PIANO, members and guests can expect a vibrant and celebratory return of real-life membership experiences curated by the incredible team at Toronto Life.

Participating patios will include PIANO PIANO, Tanto, Arcane, Jump, and Baro, and each will come with its own custom food-and-drink experience for members and guests to enjoy, as well as a special offering from Patrón Tequila. Tickets for the BBQ series start at only $75, and you can purchase tickets for our kickoff experience here.

Stay tuned for more!

You can learn about TL Insider POP here and make sure to become a TL Insider member today for only $50 here.

It’s going to be a great summer, and we’re happy to be back!