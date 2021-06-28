The return of IRL events with TL Insider POP

TL Insider is thrilled to announce our in-person event series—TL Insider POP—is back! Yes! Real events! With real people! It’s been a minute, hasn’t it? With an exciting run of events already lined up for this summer, members can connect IRL to the vibrant culture and community our city has to offer. Our unique programming is curated to keep TL Insiders living their best Toronto life, safely.

We’ll be working with some of our key partners to create specialty events and pop-ups throughout the city. Think: patio parties, VIP movie nights and outdoor cocktail classes. For those who have been enjoying our virtual programming, there will still be a number of opportunities to do so (because not everyone is ready to leave the house or put on real pants again, and that’s okay).

Stay tuned for details on some of our upcoming events, including:

* A summer BBQ series presented by PATRÓN, kicking off at the new Piccolo Pizzeria by PIANO PIANO

* Patio events at some of the city’s hottest bars and restaurants, including the Drake Hotel, Arcane and Tanto, Grape Glass and Baro

* A first look at the Rabbit Hole, O&B’s new spot in the financial district with a three-level patio, and events at a bunch of the brand’s other venues (Liberty Commons, Canoe, Jump, Maison Selby, Arcadian Loft)

* A night of money and margaritas, in partnership with RBC InvestEase®

* Dinner and a movie hosted by Elle Cuisine on the patio at the Symes

* A yoga experience at Terre Blue Lavender Farm

* A game of mini-putt levelled up with vodka cocktails, courtesy of Grey Goose

Want to experience TL Insider POP! this summer? Sign up here for $50 (regular price $95).