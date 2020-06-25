What’s inside July’s Toronto Life Wine Club box

In July’s delivery: a limited-edition riesling, a cabernet rosé and a cabernet franc from Niagara’s Ravine Vineyard Estate Winery. Orders must be placed by July 22.

2019 Patricia’s Block Riesling

Why we’re into this wine: The fermentation was stopped early with this riesling, resulting in a wine with natural residual sugar and slightly lower alcohol. This is a sophisticated, delicate riesling—think more wildflowers, less petrol—that’s excellently balanced and dangerously drinkable.

What it tastes like: It’s chock full of summer flavours: apricot, green apple, a hint of peach and a kiss of honey. It’s a light expression, but the acid and structure is solid giving the wine a lovely texture and a finish that leads right into… another sip.

How to drink it: In your backyard, on your balcony or at the cottage, served alongside similarly fresh and delicate things like poached lobster, sashimi or grilled chicken dishes with lots of lime.



2019 Ravine Cabernet Rosé

Why we’re into this wine: These cab-franc grapes were cold-soaked for 18 hours on their skins (which gives the wine its pretty rose hue) before undergoing a gentle pressing. Eighty-five percent of the juice was fermented in stainless steel tanks while the remainder was fermented and aged in French oak for two months. This approach encourages the natural freshness and flavour of the fruit, but also imbues the wine with a little extra depth and intrigue. It’s a nicely structured, dry rosé with abundant flavour and a lingering finish.

What it tastes like: A harmony of red berries and citrus, supported by refreshing acidity. The oak aging offers a mellowness and roundness of flavour on the palate. This is a robust, dry rosé with an elegance that makes it an excellent date for any dinner party.

How to drink it: Chill it and pair with good company and picnic-appropriate fare, like watermelon salad.



2018 Ravine Cabernet Franc

Why we’re into this wine: The winemaker’s light touch continues through to this expressive cabernet franc. The decision to age the wine for just nine months in French oak was a good one, as the wine is fruit-forward and jammy, but complex enough to be interesting. As with the previous wines, the taste experience is layered and refined. A velvety mouthfeel with soft tannins leads to a succulent and long finish.

What it tastes like: Strawberry, lilac and earth greet the nose while red berry fruits, plum, spice and a touch of cacao delight the palate. This is a savoury cabernet franc with a slight green note towards the end that plays off the fruit beautifully.

How to drink it: This is your go-to food-friendly summer red that will pair with all seasonal foods, from bruschetta and buttery corn-on-the-cob to lamb speducci and pulled pork.