Here’s what’s inside June’s Toronto Life Wine Club box

In June’s delivery: a sophisticated sauvignon blanc, a summery rosé and a signature red blend from Niagara’s Two Sisters Vineyards. Orders must be placed by June 24.

2017 Sauvignon Blanc

Why we’re into this wine: It’s vibrant and zesty the way most sauvignon blancs are, but there’s an intriguing element of complexity that sets this one apart. Two Sisters fermented most of the juice for it in stainless-steel tanks to retain as much freshness as possible, but reserved 10 per cent to ferment in French oak—which is what gives the wine its unexpected depth and refinement.

What it tastes like: An Old World–style sauvignon blanc. It manages to be both fruity and savoury, with bright lemon and tropical fruit flavours meshing with notes of green almond and herbs. A zingy mouthfeel leads to a round, mellow finish.

How to drink it: Chill it well and pair with ceviche, drunken shrimp or fresh greens.

2018 Rosé

Why we’re into this wine: Its light-blush colour means this rosé saw very little skin contact—mostly just from the short trip between the vineyard and the press. The aromatics hit you before the wine is even poured, and that’s because Two Sisters emphasized a long and slow fermentation at cool temperatures in stainless steel. The varietals in this outstanding blend are all red grapes, predominantly merlot at 77 per cent with two cabs—franc and sauvignon—combined in equal measure to make up the rest.

What it tastes like: This beautifully balanced and expressive rosé has a tantalizing and tingly mouthfeel on the first sip. Strawberry, cranberry and rhubarb abound with some candied elements, too, and a hint of lemon. It has excellent structure with some weight behind it; dry and crisp yet bursting with flavour.

How to drink it: Try it with corn gazpacho or gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches (think brie and prosciutto).

2016 Eleventh Post

Why we’re into this wine: It’s a Right Bank Bordeaux–style blend made from grapes grown on the Two Sisters estate. Similar to the rosé, it’s made up largely of merlot with cabernets sauvignon and franc playing supporting roles. Aged in French and American oak for 31 months, it’s an alluring mosaic of flavours and characteristics.

What it tastes like: Blackcurrant, licorice and pepper aromatics lead into a crazy-good combo of mint, savoury green herbs, tomato leaf, dried black cherry, tobacco and a hint of coffee on the palate. It’s intense and involved, with an unusual complexity that will keep you sipping.

How to drink it: This full-bodied blend pairs well with similarly rich and savoury foods like herbed saucisson sec and hard cheeses. Drink it now or age it for a few years.