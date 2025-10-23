/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
Food & Drink

Where the Drake Hotel’s executive chef eats in Leslieville and Riverside

Daniel Hyam’s favourite spots for Cantonese cuisine, Thai food and apple fritters

By Tiffany Leigh| Photography by Tiffany Leigh
 | October 23, 2025
Copy link
Chef Daniel Hyam drinks a Thai iced tea

Daniel Hyam has been executive chef of the Drake for the past seven months, and during that time, he’s made some big changes to the menu.

“Along with doing an overall menu revamp for lunch, we’re also doing new daily specials,” he says. “On Mondays, we’re offering $35 steak frites—and that comes with a New York–style cheesecake—and Tuesdays are half-priced sushi nights. And on Sundays, we have High Tea and High Tops, our take on afternoon tea.”

Chef Daniel Hyam picks up a bagel BLT

Related: Where Michelin-starred Hexagon’s sous-chef Victoria Rinsma eats comfort food in Parkdale and Little Portugal

Chef Daniel Hyam uses chopsticks to pick up a piece of soy chicken

When he’s not working on the west side, he can be found wandering around Leslieville, where he lives, and neighbouring Riverside. “Many of the spots I love, I’ve found from just walking around the neighbourhood. There are so many mom-and-pop shops, and everyone is so friendly. There’s an honest and wholesome working-class vibe here, and I appreciate that,” says Hyam.

Here’s where he eats in the east end and what he orders at each spot.

Advertisement
Purple Penguin Cafe

889 Queen St. E., purplepenguincafe.square.site

“I came across this place by accident, but it’s a neighbourhood staple that’s been around since 2014. They’re best known for their made-to-order doughnuts.”

Related: Better Days, a new Dovercourt Village bakery, is bringing back classic Canadian doughnuts

The exterior of Purple Penguin Cafe in Leslieville

Go-to dish #1: BLT on a sesame seed bagel

“This is a perfectly made BLT. You get that toasted sesame flavour, the bacon is smoky but not too fatty, there’s a nice hit of mayonnaise, and the lettuce and tomato are there to freshen everything up.”

Advertisement
A person holds half of a bagel BLT

Go-to dish #2: Apple fritter

“It doesn’t get fresher than this. These fritters are unique in that they’re made to order—and they’re so worth the wait. They’re made with Granny Smith apples and taste like hot apple pie. The dough itself is soft and not greasy. And they’re absolutely buried in cinnamon sugar. It’s delicious.”

An apple fritter
Supreme Taste

351 Broadview Ave., @supreme_taste1

“This restaurant specializes in Cantonese cuisine. What I like most about it is that it’s a classic, no-frills kind of restaurant that’s great for both takeout and dining in. Best of all, the service is friendly and the food comes out incredibly quick.”

Related: Delicacy Kitchen, a Chinese restaurant at Dufferin and Lawrence with an award-winning Cantonese chef

Advertisement
The exterior of Supreme Taste in Toronto
Two chefs carry a whole roasted pig

Go-to dish #1: Hot and sour soup

“It’s a classic. It has this balance of sour, sweet and spice, with a clean finish. There are a lot of good ingredients in here: pork, shrimp, tofu and shredded mushrooms—it’s a catch-all soup. You eat it and get an energy boost.”

Chef Daniel Hyam sits at a table with hot and sour soup

Go-to dish #2: Whole soy chicken

“The chicken is perfectly tender. The meat is sweet and the skin is salty. It’s all balanced out with the scallion oil, which adds depth of flavour and some pungency. It’s perfect with a side of gai lan and a bowl of steamed rice.”

A plate of soy chicken at Supreme Taste in Toronto

Go-to dish #3: Side of gai lan with garlic

Advertisement

“Gail lan is Chinese broccoli that’s been blanched and wok-fried with oil and garlic. There’s a great texture to it—crunchy on the outside and soft inside. There’s a perfect amount of seasoning and garlic too.”

Gai lan
Isaan Der

730 Queen St. E., isaander.com

“I really enjoy how rustic and family-driven this spot feels. It’s owned and operated by chef Chatsuda Drouin and her husband, Donald. They have two other locations in the city, and all three focus on cuisine from Thailand’s northeastern Isaan region.”

Related: Tha Phae Tavern, chef Nuit Regular’s new Thai bar, has karaoke rooms and a claw machine

The exterior of Isaan Der Thai Kitchen and Bar in Toronto

Go-to dish #1: Barbecue pork jowl

Advertisement

“I suspect that they poach the pork in aromatics to par-cook it before slicing and frying it. It’s fatty and meaty and has a snappy texture when you bite into it. It comes with this sweet and tangy sauce made with, among other ingredients, tamarind and soy. It helps to cut through the fat. It’s a great appetizer.”

A plate of roasted pork belly with a side salad and some dipping sauce

Go-to dish #2: Lamb shank massaman curry

“Usually this dish is made with beef, so I really like the lamb twist here. The meat is sweet, just a touch spicy, and it falls off the bone perfectly. The sauce it sits in has so many layers of aromatics—galangal, garlic, shallot, chili, tamarind, crab paste—giving the dish this incredible depth of flavour. There are some nice hunks of yam in here too, and it’s all garnished with peanuts. Ladle the sauce and hunks of meat over some jasmine rice and it’s a perfect main dish.”

Lamb shank massaman curry and white rice

Go-to drink: Thai iced tea

“This tastes like melted ice cream. There’s black tea in here and condensed milk. It’s buttery and sweet but not overbearingly so. It’s still very light and refreshing. This drink is the perfect palate cleanser after rich dishes.”

Advertisement
Thai iced tea

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Tiffany Leigh
Tiffany Leigh

Tiffany Leigh is an award-winning freelance journalist with degrees in business communications and education. She has a culinary background, is a recipient of the Clay Triplette James Beard Foundation scholarship award and has worked in restaurants such as Langdon Hall. In addition to Toronto Life, her pieces have been read in publications such as Forbes, Vogue, Eater, Dwell, Elle, Business Insider, Playboy, Food & Wine and Bon Appétit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui
Deep Dives

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years
Deep Dives

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather
Deep Dives

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord
Deep Dives

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Inside the Latest Issue

The November issue of Toronto Life dives into the weird world of AI therapy. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.