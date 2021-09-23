What’s on the menu at Pink Sky, a swanky new seafood spot on King West

Name: Pink Sky Contact: 480 King St. W, pinksytoronto.com, @pinkskytoronto Neighbourhood: Fashion District Owners: Charles Khabouth and Hanif Harji Chefs: Michali Eleftheroglou and Zachary Albertson Seating: 91 indoors, 50 outdoors Covid-19 safety measures: Frequent sanitization, physically distanced tables, contact tracing Accessibility: Not fully accessible
The food
Modern and decidedly unstuffy seafood dishes are Pink Sky’s main offering. Think big flavours, shareable plates and fun takes on classics like grilled clams and lobster rolls, made with product primarily from east coast fisheries. A raw bar and a daily catch card keeps the menu fresh; whole branzino, simply cooked over charcoal, was a recent feature of the latter. An absolutely loaded lobster mac and cheese—there’s half a lobster in a single portion—is an easy standout. There are also a few turf dishes for those who aren’t so into surf, including a 24-ounce rib eye (for sharing, technically speaking).
The drinks
Easy-drinking cocktails, a broad list of international wines and high-end champagnes and a huge selection of spirits—including premium and ultra-premium varieties. Modern takes on classic cocktails are a focus—try the Sunset Sour, a gin-based, strawberry-infused gem that’s perfect for sipping with appetizers.
The space
The vibe is upscale casual: chill enough for a family dinner, but refined enough for a champagne-infused night out. An open kitchen at the back ups the liveliness of the room, as does an upstairs DJ, who spins mostly rock and roll four nights a week.