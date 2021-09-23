Food & Drink

What’s on the menu at Pink Sky, a swanky new seafood spot on King West

By | Photography By Daniel Neuhaus |  

Name: Pink Sky
Contact: 480 King St. W, pinksytoronto.com, @pinkskytoronto
Neighbourhood: Fashion District
Owners: Charles Khabouth and Hanif Harji
Chefs: Michali Eleftheroglou and Zachary Albertson
Seating: 91 indoors, 50 outdoors
Covid-19 safety measures: Frequent sanitization, physically distanced tables, contact tracing
Accessibility: Not fully accessible

The food

Modern and decidedly unstuffy seafood dishes are Pink Sky’s main offering. Think big flavours, shareable plates and fun takes on classics like grilled clams and lobster rolls, made with product primarily from east coast fisheries. A raw bar and a daily catch card keeps the menu fresh; whole branzino, simply cooked over charcoal, was a recent feature of the latter. An absolutely loaded lobster mac and cheese—there’s half a lobster in a single portion—is an easy standout. There are also a few turf dishes for those who aren’t so into surf, including a 24-ounce rib eye (for sharing, technically speaking).

How do you elevate a salad of radicchio, endive, and castelfranco from virtuous to indulgent? Top it with an unrestrained quantity of manchego. Also, sunny slices of citrus, castelvetrano olives, candied almonds and a sharp sherry vinaigrette. $17.

 

Here we have a scallop ceviche with mango, coconut, coconut water, lime, cilantro and just the right amount of chilies. Any good ceviche is light and refreshing—here, the tropical flavours double down on that beachside vibe. It’s served on ice with zingy lime corn chips. $19.

 

This deceptively simple salmon crudo is a zesty, lemony delight. Flecks of aleppo chili, dollops of yogurt, pickled shallot, mint leaves and delicate dill fronds bring out the best in the fish; drops of fruity olive oil emphasize its richness. $17.

 

Mussels are steamed in white wine, tarragon, butter, lemon, herbs and a chicken broth that uses dashi as its base. Toasted Blackbird baguettes are for dipping in the ambrosial liquid, enhanced with fennel and leeks. This dish is also served with thrice-cooked frites seasoned with Newfoundland sea salt. $24.
A whole branzino, cooked over charcoal and dressed simply with lemon and olive oil. When the fish is fresh and the char is just right, no further accoutrements are necessary. Market price.

 

They’re not kidding about the char on the charred broccolini. And it’s no gimmick—the resulting side dish is wonderfully smoky, offset by pickled chili, garlic, ginger, soy and a sprinkle of sesame seeds. $13.

 

The branzino again, pictured with a side of charred broccolini and corn. The corn ($11) is jazzed up with butter, chile lime salt, manchego, pickled chili and coriander.

 

There’s half a lobster in this mac and cheese. If that wasn’t indulgent enough, the house-made rigatoni is mixed with an eight (eight!) cheese blend—mascarpone, cream cheese, cheddar, cheese curds, mozzarella, parmesan, buffalo mozzarella and even Kraft cheese powder (for stability)—and topped with toasted bread crumbs, truffle oil, sport peppers and shaved black truffles. Having a bad day? Order this: now you’re not. $32.

 

A crispy-chewy coconut sablé cookie is the foundation of the tropical cheesecake, topped with straight up passion fruit and airy mango mousse. Lime zest and edible flowers make it picture perfect. $12.
The drinks

Easy-drinking cocktails, a broad list of international wines and high-end champagnes and a huge selection of spirits—including premium and ultra-premium varieties. Modern takes on classic cocktails are a focus—try the Sunset Sour, a gin-based, strawberry-infused gem that’s perfect for sipping with appetizers.

A dreamy take on a classic gin sour, the Sunset Sour includes strawberry liqueur and yellow chartreuse. Sip this to whet your appetite. $17.

 

The refreshing Pacific Breeze pairs Tanqueray gin with watermelon juice, cranberry, Cointreau and lime. It’s perfect for wringing out the last drops of summer on a patio. $16.

 

A spin on a julep, the Apricot Julep mixes apricot liqueur with Bulleit Bourbon, lemon, and mint on ice. $18.
The space

The vibe is upscale casual: chill enough for a family dinner, but refined enough for a champagne-infused night out. An open kitchen at the back ups the liveliness of the room, as does an upstairs DJ, who spins mostly rock and roll four nights a week.

