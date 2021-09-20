What’s on the menu at Good Behaviour Submarine, a sandwich shop that shares space with its sister ice cream parlour

Name: Good Behaviour Submarine Contact: 342 Westmoreland Ave. N., gbicecream.ca, @goodbehaviour.to
Neighbourhood: Davenport Owners: Eric Chow and Michael Lam Chef: Michael Lam Seating: A few benches outdoors Covid-19 safety measures: Frequent sanitization, indoor mask policy Accessibility: Accessible
The food
An impressive range of house-made sauces builds layers of flavour into this deceptively simple five-sub menu. Each sandwich is dressed with at least two of the condiments: a flavoured mayo, and the sub sauce, a simple but precisely balanced blend of olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and salt. Even the innocuous sounding “house mayo,” which you’ll find on the classic and Italian sandwiches, is no plain Jane: its olive oil base is blended with preserved chiles for an extra kick. Texture is also a focal point—think super-crisp lettuce and crunchy artichokes to offset the softer cheeses and cold cuts. “Just like our ice cream, if one or two elements are not in harmony, it can throw the whole thing off,” says Michael Lam. Remarkably tasty coleslaw and potato salad round out the menu. You’ll also find Good Behaviour’s ice cream, which showcases Lam’s love of interesting textures—most scoops come with mix-ins like graham crackers or chunks of pie crust.
Sign up for our newsletterThanks for signing up!
For the latest on Toronto this fall, subscribe to This CityNow, check your inbox to complete your subscription
We won’t ever use your email address for anything else
Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.
The drinks
There’s a small selection of soft drinks, including Boylan’s soda, Gatorade (Lam’s favourite), apple juice and ginger beer. Between Tuesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there’s a $9 lunch special that comes with pop or water, half a sub, and a choice of chips, potato salad, or coleslaw.
The space
Tucked away on Westmoreland Avenue (which is turning into a veritable food-and-drink mecca, by the way), this location is mostly a takeout window, though there are a few benches set up just outside. You’ll find the sandwich menu on a chalkboard, while the day’s ice cream flavours are showcased in black picture frames along the back wall.