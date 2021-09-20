Food & Drink

What’s on the menu at Good Behaviour Submarine, a sandwich shop that shares space with its sister ice cream parlour

By | Photography By Daniel Neuhaus |  

Name: Good Behaviour Submarine
Contact: 342 Westmoreland Ave. N., gbicecream.ca, @goodbehaviour.to
Neighbourhood: Davenport
Owners: Eric Chow and Michael Lam
Chef: Michael Lam
Seating: A few benches outdoors
Covid-19 safety measures: Frequent sanitization, indoor mask policy
Accessibility: Accessible

The food

An impressive range of house-made sauces builds layers of flavour into this deceptively simple five-sub menu. Each sandwich is dressed with at least two of the condiments: a flavoured mayo, and the sub sauce, a simple but precisely balanced blend of olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and salt. Even the innocuous sounding “house mayo,” which you’ll find on the classic and Italian sandwiches, is no plain Jane: its olive oil base is blended with preserved chiles for an extra kick. Texture is also a focal point—think super-crisp lettuce and crunchy artichokes to offset the softer cheeses and cold cuts. “Just like our ice cream, if one or two elements are not in harmony, it can throw the whole thing off,” says Michael Lam. Remarkably tasty coleslaw and potato salad round out the menu. You’ll also find Good Behaviour’s ice cream, which showcases Lam’s love of interesting textures—most scoops come with mix-ins like graham crackers or chunks of pie crust.

The classic sub has five different kinds of meat: soppressata, genoa salami, mortadella, prosciutto di parma, and prosciutto cotto. There’s also crunchy iceberg lettuce, chili-infused house mayo, provolone, tomato and onion. It’s all finished with a delightful house-made giardiniera. The toppings may look like they’re practically exploding out of there, but the sandwich is so well-constructed that they won’t spill when you chomp down. $13.

 

Here we have the caprese—GB’s vegetarian offering—getting a drizzle of balsamic reduction. To get the texture just right, Lam cooks balsamic vinegar till it coats the back of a spoon then adds a small amount of cool vinegar at the end to halt the thickening process. Creamy slices of fior di latte, arugula, tomato, onion, fresh basil and a vibrant pesto mayo made with basil, spinach, and pine nuts finish the sandwich. $13.

 

Slices of turkey covered with a zesty salsa verde of oregano, parsley, thyme, red wine vinegar and olive oil.

 

Artichokes bring a welcome crunch to the loaded turkey sub, accented by smoked gouda, iceberg lettuce, salsa verde, sub sauce, and a mustard mayo made with a trio of mustards (dijon, English, and crunchy). $14.
A trio of soppressata, genoa salami, and spicy capicola makes up the meaty base of the spicy Italian sub. It also gets provolone, arugula, tomato, onion, house mayo, sub sauce, and spicy giardiniera (their regular house giardiniera with the addition of preserved chilis, hot banana peppers, and a super secret ingredient they won’t reveal). $14.

 

This isn’t your grandma’s tuna: shallots, anchovy bagna cauda, dill, salsa verde and a secret spicy sauce give it plenty of depth. A sweet, tangy red pepper relish sets it off. Garlic dill mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and sub sauce finish off this beauty of a sandwich. $14.

 

A tasty-looking pyramid
The drinks

There’s a small selection of soft drinks, including Boylan’s soda, Gatorade (Lam’s favourite), apple juice and ginger beer. Between Tuesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there’s a $9 lunch special that comes with pop or water, half a sub, and a choice of chips, potato salad, or coleslaw.

The space

Tucked away on Westmoreland Avenue (which is turning into a veritable food-and-drink mecca, by the way), this location is mostly a takeout window, though there are a few benches set up just outside. You’ll find the sandwich menu on a chalkboard, while the day’s ice cream flavours are showcased in black picture frames along the back wall.

Co-owners Eric Chow (left) and Michael Lam (right)
