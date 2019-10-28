What went down at the second annual Toronto Cocktail Week from October 15 to 20
From October 15 to 20, Toronto celebrated its incredible cocktail culture with six days of parties, tastings and one-of-a-kind dinners for the second annual Toronto Cocktail Week. It kicked off on October 15, when more than 20 of Toronto’s best bars joined forces at the Evergreen Brick Works for one heck of a Opening Party.
The Moët Hennessy Discovery Hour went down on October 16 at Drake Mini Bar, where you could have a super-luxe Domaine Chandon Sparkling cocktail branded through something called a ripple machine (think the best barista art you’ve ever seen, but on top of a boozy beverage). The next night brought a who’s who of Montreal bartenders to town, where they took over Mahjong Bar in the city’s west end. Mixologists representing the likes of the Cloakroom, Atwater Cocktail Club, the Cold Room and Milky Way served signature drinks using Wheatley vodka, Volcán tequila, Glenmorangie scotch, Buffalo Trace bourbon and other top-shelf liquors. On October 18, the Junction’s Famous Last Words served up duelling flights of El Dorado rum and Writer’s Tears Irish whiskey to celebrate its third birthday.
More than 15 tastings and classes—led by Toronto’s top talent—were hosted across the city. They included a Sherry 101 class with Alvaro Plata, North American spirits ambassador for Gonzalez Byass at the brand-new Supernova Ballroom; an intro to whisky with Forty Creek at Death and Taxes; and a deep dive into tequila and mescal at the Vatican Gift Shop. Guests also learned about Campari at a negroni seminar co-hosted by Robin Goodfellow of PrettyUgly, and were introduced to the four defining ingredients of the traditional cocktail with famed molecular mixologist Frankie Solarik at BarChef. Other popular classes had guests sampling award-winning Nikka Japanese whisky, drinking various types of martinis, learning how to make modern cocktails using old-school spirits like Southern Comfort and Grand Marnier, being schooled on the importance of ice in cocktails, and learning how to drink like an environmentally conscious consumer with Trash Tiki’s Kelsey Ramage.
Finally, there were two “spirited” dinners. The first took place at Claudio Aprile’s newly opened restaurant, Xango, and featured Diageo World Class bartenders and products. To close out the festival, Carbon Bar hosted a bourbon-fuelled evening featuring cocktails made with Buffalo Trace and the rare 2019 George T. Stagg, alongside some of the city’s best barbecue.
Here are some highlights during #TCW19:
View this post on Instagram
Jeff made us proud in yesterday’s finale representing Canada on the World Stage. Final 8 of World Class Bartender of the Year 2019 and winner of the Singleton Challenge! Keep following for news of Jeff continuing his journey at The Toronto Cocktail Week and rolling out World Class Studios soon!
View this post on Instagram
Second #TCW19 session @civlibto, with @tendingkennedy & @ontariobourbon: Old School Spirits, New School Cocktails. AKA Raiding Your Parents’ Liquor Cabinet. 1. A side by side tasting of #Sidecars made with #GrandMarnier and #SouthernComfort. 2. A pousse café as poured by @krisgirard12.
View this post on Instagram
I love cocktails and they love me! I am browsing the @torontococktailweek list of events and participating bars and I am getting VERY excited! Toronto Cocktail Week runs 15th – 20th October and spans across the city! I’m sipping on @missthingshawaiian’s Electric Banana (@havanaclubuk 7, banana liqueur, pineapple, lemon juice, spiced bitters and FUN!) which is $12 during Cocktail Week. I can’t wait to drink my way across the city (AS usual 😂!) Cheeeeeers 🍹🍌 #TCW19 #partnered #CocktailWeek #cocktailsofinstagram #cocktail #toronto #torontostyle #torontoblogger #yyz #bold #liqpic #style 📸: @instantonium
View this post on Instagram
Last night we were part of the opening celebrations for @torontococktailweek with our Whisky Shop! 🥃 Now that sweater weather is here, make sure to swing by our stores for whisky tastings, events and great whisky advice from our friendly Product Consultants 🙂 #WhiskyShop #TCW19 #LCBO
View this post on Instagram
Second #TCW19 session @civlibto, with @tendingkennedy & @ontariobourbon: Old School Spirits, New School Cocktails. AKA Raiding Your Parents’ Liquor Cabinet. 1. A side by side tasting of #Sidecars made with #GrandMarnier and #SouthernComfort. 2. A pousse café as poured by @krisgirard12.