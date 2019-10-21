What went down at Toronto Cocktail Week’s Golden, Brown and Delicious Spirited Dinner

What went down at Toronto Cocktail Week’s Golden, Brown and Delicious Spirited Dinner

On October 20, bourbon and barbecue lovers flocked to The Carbon Bar to enjoy some of the city’s best southern-style cooking and celebrate the end of Toronto Cocktail Week at the “Golden, Brown and Delicious Spirited Dinner” presented in partnership with Buffalo Trace Distillery, Wheatley Vodka, Toronto Cocktail Week and Toronto Life.

Before taking their seats for the multi-course feast, guests were treated to welcome cocktails including a chamomile-infused concoction made with Wheatley Vodka, and The Carbon Bar’s signature Buffalo Trace Pit-Fired Old Fashioned. Mouth-watering passed hors d’oeuvres like the unique grilled crocodile skewers were a crowd favourite (they tasted like chicken, by the way), as were the mac-and-cheese bites.

The dinner featured Carbon Bar’s signature go-to’s prepared by executive chef Kristopher Hansen and his team. Duck confit tacos and a smoked stone fruit salad were paired with Sazerac Rye, with dried fruit and chocolate enhancers.

The main course, Carbon Bar’s signature Pit Master Platter, featured buttery slices of slow-smoked brisket, oak-smoked turkey, fall-off-the-bone ribs and crunchy buttermilk fried chicken. Sides included braised collard greens, creamy mac and cheese, and fries. Bottles of the restaurant’s own barbecue sauce accompanied the main platter. And to drink: Blanton’s Bourbon Perfect Manhattan.

Dessert came in the form of their famous banoffee pie, and was accompanied by the night’s showstopper: the rare 2019 release of George T. Stagg bourbon, recently awarded the title of “Best Bourbon in the World.” This extremely hearty whiskey was aged in charred new oak barrels for no less than 15 years. Guests of the dinner were some of the very few people in Canada to ever sample this exclusive batch.

Here are some pictures from the #TCW19 dinner: