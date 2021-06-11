Toronto restaurants, bakeries and caterers selling Father’s Day specials for takeout and delivery

If you’re strolling around the city on Father’s Day weekend and can’t escape what seems to be a city-wide barbecue haze, what you’re probably smelling is one of the delectable grill kits below, designed especially for dad. Stereotypes be damned, not all dads are into steak, so if the one you’re shopping for prefers sushi, charcuterie, candy, cookies or buttermilk fried chicken, we’ve got you covered. Below, all kinds of edible Father’s Day delights to accompany your heartfelt, nostalgic Instagram dedication.

At Dundas West’s destination for Caribbean-Asian fusion, the Father’s Day pack includes a whole beer-can chicken with ginger beer marinade, a pound of rum-smoked pork sandwiches and six pieces of coco bread. Also: Jamaican creamy coleslaw, potato salad, pineapple jalapeño cornbread with whipped schmaltz butter and chicken crackling. And if that’s not enough, there’s a bag of plantain chips and a six-pack of Red Stripe. $125 (serves four to six, so tell dad he has to share). Order here for pickup.



A flight of three Ontario beers paired with cheese and preserves is perfect for the discerning dad. It also comes with a choice of local salami, beer crackers or a bottle of hot sauce from Tiger’s Milk, as well as handy tasting notes. $109.99. Order here for pickup or delivery.



Dufferin Grove’s new French bistro and artisanal grocer is offering a loaded Father’s Day grill kit. It comes with a Blackbird Baking Co. baguette, four seven-ounce bavette steaks, house steak sauce, a frisée caesar salad with double-smoked bacon, pommes purée and jus. For dessert: a whole Basque cheesecake. As an extra (non-edible) gift, all of the above comes with a stylish Milou tote bag. $135. (Add a charcuterie board for $35, a bottle of Bordeaux for $48, or upgrade to a 36-ounce côte de boeuf for $45.) Pre-order by emailing orders@miloutoronto.com for pickup.



Choose from a breakfast ($46), barbecue ($88) or picnic kit ($38 for two, $71 for four) from this beloved Junction kitchen. For breakfast, a brisket Benny (or halloumi) with fries, a scotch egg and a strawberry rhubarb crumble are among the items on offer. For the thrill of the grill, there’s a rack of smoked baby back ribs, two pounds of dill pickle-brined wings and a selection of sides. And for picnicking in the park, there’s an assortment of breads, spreads and sides, like potato salad and creamed collard and goat cheese phyllos. Order here for pickup.



For something that dad can share with his littles, there’s this quirky gift package from Eat Dirt Cake. It comes with a pre-made individual “dirt cake” (fully edible, we promise—it tastes like cookies and cream) in a cute flower pot, a candy jar filled with gummies, a mini shovel (because that’s so much more fun than a spoon) and a personalized note for dad. $22. Order here, or DM their Instagram for pickup or delivery.



For one day only, Lazy Daisy is taking its beloved house-made buttermilk biscuits and using them to make fried chicken sandwiches. The Father’s Day Rise N’ Fry tops buttermilk fried chicken with baby spinach, honey butter and a sunny-side-up fried egg. It’s all on a jalapeño and three cheese biscuit with a side of hot sauce. $15.95. For pickup, call 647-341-4070 or order on Ritual; available for delivery on UberEats, SkipTheDishes or DoorDash.



This Danforth more-than-a-general-store is offering an a la carte Dad’s Day menu with a grill kit, beer and a bevy of sweet and savoury sides. For grilling ($50), there are eight grass-fed beef (or Beyond Meat) smash patties, Martin’s potato rolls, special sauce and all the burger fixings: grilled onions, “shred’duce” (shredded lettuce), tomato slices and American cheese. The charmingly named Big Papa Tata Salad is among the sides on offer, but there’s also a tie-dye cake ($50), a six-pack of assorted craft beer ($36), and even some cheeky non-edible add-ons like Drakkar Noir cologne. Pre-order online here by June 15.

Ascari put together a luxurious grill kit for four, complete with cocktails and craft beer. It includes smoked ribs, lemon-rosemary sausages, Wagyu burgers and pillowy brioche burger buns. To round it all out, there’s barbecue sauce, baked beans, potato salad and blanched rapini; and for accents, smoked Maldon salt, black pepper and lemon. You also get two house-bottled Tom Collins and four beers from Hamilton’s Merit Brewery. $175, including free delivery in Toronto (extra for the GTA). Order here by June 16.



Ricarda’s and Good Behaviour teamed up put together a winning combo of artisanal ice cream, beers and barbecue. The package includes marinated Miami beef short ribs, a whole Cajun-spiced spatchcock chicken, Italian coiled sausage and corn on the cob. Also: two pints of Good Behaviour ice cream (tiramisu and strawberry cheesecake) and a four-pack of Estrella Damm. $95. Pre-order here for pickup by June 17.



Kyoto-trained chef Jon Klip specializes in beautiful bento boxes made with maximum attention to detail. His Father’s Day offering (which looks like a box of jewels, no big deal) includes a gorgeous selection of ultra-fresh seafood: misozuke young wild halibut, dashimaki with nori, nukazuke rhubarb, and yuzu-cured steelhead trout. There’s also red wine-marinated fig, unagi, Japanese cucumber, wild morels and shishito peppers. $75. DM on Instagram to order for pickup between Wednesday and Saturday, a minimum of 24 hours in advance.



Gerrard’s charming French bistro is offering a special prix fixe menu for your père. For $65, you get a crab roll with fresh mint and zucchini, meltingly tender duck leg confit with peach sauce, and red fruit mousse with almond dacquoise cookies. Meats for at-home grilling are also available, including a dry-aged rib steak ($8 per 100g) and house-made merguez (spicy lamb) or pork and rosemary sausage ($20 for 400g). Call 416-462-9965, email @batifolegourmand@yahoo.ca, or DM on Instagram to order for pickup.



You can’t go wrong with celebratory charcuterie platters, especially when 10 percent of the profits go to a worthy cause (in this case, Sinai Health’s Arthritis Research Foundation). Bloor West’s grazing specialists are doing up a beer-themed Rad Dad board stacked with Guinness cheddar, aged whiskey cheddar, double cream brie, aged gouda and raw honeycomb. Also: peperettes, mortadella, Genoa salami, a choice of beer jelly, a selection of fruits, olives, fresh bread, and Raincoast Crisps. It comes in a few sizes, ranging from $65 for two to $210 for nine to 12 hungry folks. Order here for pickup or delivery.



These absolutely adorable sugar cookies are on offer from Little Rose Cookie Co. Choose from a burger set for $43, a toolbox set for $55, a tool trio for $14, or a cookie cake for $30. There’s also an extravagant cookie crate for $75, chock full of all kinds of cookies and two cans of Two Bears Flash Brew. Order here for pickup or delivery before June 16.



Worth a drive to Whitby is Butchie’s Ploughmans’ Box, which feeds four with a bevy of meats, bread, cheeses and accoutrements. Included are four farmer sausage rolls, a large potato salad, a large macaroni salad, aged cheddar, six deviled eggs, a loaf of bread and a selection of pickled veggies and mustards. $78. Prep-order here by June 15 for pickup.