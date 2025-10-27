A Michelin-starred chef just opened a second restaurant in Toronto

Name: Tono by Akira Back Contact: W Hotel, 90 Bloor St. E., tonobyakirabacktoronto.com

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Owner: W Hotel and Akira Back

Executive chef: Karen Kim Accessibility: Fully accessible

Chef Akira Back—whose globe-spanning Japanese restaurants already include an eponymous spot at Toronto’s Bisha Hotel—recently opened a second location of Tono (the original is in Qatar) on the rooftop of Yorkville’s W Hotel. “When I was approached to do another restaurant here, I wasn’t sure I wanted to do it,” says Back. “But, when I realized I could bring Tono to Toronto for its North American debut, everything clicked.”

Executive chef Karen Kim and Akira Back

In love with how multicultural Toronto is, Back decided it would be the perfect fit for Tono, which specializes in Nikkei cuisine, a blend of Japanese and Peruvian flavours and cooking techniques. “Opening a new restaurant is a risk,” he says. “But I always feel good when I’m here—this city really energizes me. It was worth the gamble.”

The Food

The menu pays equal respect to sushi and Peruvian corn. There are opportunities to play it straight with classic sushi or sashimi, but the real fun happens when you think outside the bokksu: dynamite rolls detonate with aji chilies, Tajima short ribs masquerade as Wagyu and arrive with bamboo-husk tamalem, and miso soup is jolted with fiery rocoto peppers.

For the Tono tartare, a tower of chopped bluefin tuna rests in a velvety leche de tigre. It’s topped with aji amarillo mayo, drizzled with cilantro oil and served with puffed rice crackers dusted with nori powder. Also available with Wagyu. $26

The jumbo prawn dynamite stars a single giant prawn, tempura-fried and cloaked in a dynamite sauce of aji amarillo and tobiko mayo. It’s finished with a squiggle of jalapeño-inflected amazu sauce while a nest of crispy potato strings and Ontario micro huacatay (black mint) take the crunch factor to new heights. $25

Thick-cut Chilean sea bass is marinated anticucho-style in a blend of chilies, cumin and cilantro, then pan-seared and roasted to order. It’s served over a rich three-chili sudado sauce and crowned with deep-fried tororo kombu. A drizzle of cilantro oil and a vibrant sauté of Ontario broccolini, king oyster mushrooms, diced potato and Peruvian corn complete the dish. $48

The Tajima Wagyu short rib pays homage to chef Back’s childhood. The meat is hard-seared, then cooked sous-vide for 24 hours in a soy-garlic galbi cucho sauce before it’s grilled over binchotan coals to order. It’s sliced thinly, drizzled with a reduced jus and served alongside a corn tamale steamed in a bamboo husk, filled with Peruvian corn and a spicy aji panca salsa. $56

The Drinks

Taking the lead from the food menu, the cocktails incorporate Japanese and Peruvian flavours. In the Amor Kaiyo, for instance, Japanese whisky meets a signature mix of sweet potato, Peruvian dried corn, aji pepper, furikake and Japanese rice wine vinegar. It’s a sublime collision of worlds so harmonious it deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.

Sake is available by the glass and bottle

Tono’s signature cocktail, the Satori, blends pandan-infused vodka with mango and passion fruit purée, cranberry juice, and a touch of vanilla. The fruit-forward mix is shaken, strained and poured tableside. $33

Inspired by Kyoto, Japan’s party city and the home of matcha, the Kyoto Groove blends gin, yuzu sake, Domaine de Canton, matcha, ginger liqueur, ginger syrup and lime. It’s double-shaken and finished with a yuzu gummy garnish. $24

The Wakie Wakie is a zero-proof tropical cocktail with a jolt. Fruity and bright, it blends raspberry purée, agave, orange juice, lavender, hibiscus and lime with—get this—a shot of espresso and a splash of soda. It’s proof that even spirit-free drinks can pack a serious pick-me-up. $15

The Space

A gold-and-glass elevator emblazoned with a life-sized portrait of chef Back sets the tone. A sculptural sushi bar grounds the lounge-like dining room, framed by sweeping skyline views and softened by a floating floral installation overhead. It’s a study in duality, much like Tono itself.