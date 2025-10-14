/
1x
Food & Drink

Nobu Toronto is launching all-you-can-eat brunch

The Sunday buffet service includes unlimited sushi

By Dylan Muñoz
 | October 14, 2025
A person helps themselves to unlimited sushi during Nobu Toronto's brunch service
Photo courtesy of Nobu Toronto

Earlier this year, Nobu introduced brunch at a few of the brand’s many restaurants. And on October 19, Nobu Toronto will be added to the list of locations offering the weekend ritual. But get this: the Sunday-only service will be an all-you-can-eat buffet affair.

Every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Nobu Toronto will serve up an endless supply of fan favourites including nigiri, sushi rolls, Nobu-style Greek salad, lobster miso soup and their famous black cod with butter lettuce.

Small spoons on ice hold sashimi during Nobu's new brunch buffet service
Photo courtesy of Nobu Toronto

The bougie brunch buffet will also feature a dedicated ceviche station and a carving station where a chef will preside over a whole-roasted rib-eye with a dry rub of wasabi pepper and spicy beef sauce. For dessert: gelato, chocolate bonbons and mini tarts.

Unsurprisingly, the elegant unlimited experience is a costly one, setting guests back $110 before tax and tip (and that doesn’t include drinks—any lychee martinis are extra). For those who prefer breakfast in bed, Nobu Toronto now offers delivery and takeout, so you can enjoy sushi and sweets from the comfort of your own home—but to take advantage of the all-you-can-eat deal, you’re going to have to leave the house wearing pants (ideally a pair with a generous waistband).

Reservations can be made by phone or online.

A person uses chopsticks to grab some rolls from a platter of sushi
Photo courtesy of Nobu Toronto

Inside the Latest Issue

The October issue of Toronto Life features 12 neighbourhoods destined for big things. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.