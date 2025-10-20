This Toronto hotel’s new restaurant is fusing Indian and British flavours

Name: Punch
Contact: Hotel Le Germain, 30 Mercer St., punchtoronto.com Neighbourhood: Entertainment District
Previously: Victor
Chef: Mandar Kulkarni
Owners: Le Germain Family
Accessibility: Fully accessible
Hotel Le Germain Toronto and its former restaurant, Victor, were once the only reason to wander down the quiet stretch of Mercer Street. But, since Nobu’s arrival, the block has found new life. Rather than viewing the buzz as competition, the Germain family welcomed it.
“We wanted to open a restaurant that could add value to a growing community,” says GM Jean-Philip Dupré. “There was nothing wrong with Victor—it could have kept going—but it was a classic French bistro. We wanted to create something that made an impact.”
Enter Punch, an Indo-British spot with bold flavours, playful energy and just the right amount of swagger. “We searched the globe to see what Toronto was missing,” Dupré says. “And then we created it.”
And while the elegant room—equal parts Polo Club and Nani or Dadi’s sitting room—sets the tone, the restaurant’s true statement comes from the kitchen, led by Mandar Kulkarni, a 32-year-old Indian-born chef who cut his teeth at Toronto’s Michelin-starred Don Alfonso.
The Food
Familiar UK classics, like pot pies and beef Wellington, are given lively, spice-forward makeovers that bridge London and Mumbai. Scotch eggs, for instance, are punched up with kebab-spiced sausage. At the same time, classic Indian street food dishes, like the chaat slaw, become elegant statement pieces.
The Drinks
Warm spices and tropical fruits find their way into a cocktail card that happily loses its fight to keep things classic. Here, Pimm’s Cups are remixed with vodka and laced with passion fruit liqueur, coconut and jasmine tea; dark rum punch is brightened with mango, pineapple and ginger; and gin sours are reinvigorated with fresh lemon, pistachio orgeat, cardamom and orange blossom.
The Space
Autumn tones, leather banquettes, Indian textiles and plenty of millwork carve out a space that is both homey and elegant, foreign and familiar, and ultimately as inviting as the food itself.
