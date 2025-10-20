/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
Food & Drink

This Toronto hotel’s new restaurant is fusing Indian and British flavours

Butter chicken pot pie? Yes, please

By Erin Hershberg| Photography by Nicole and Bagol
 | October 20, 2025
Copy link
A spread of dishes and drinks at Punch, an Indo-British restaurant in Toronto

Name: Punch Contact: Hotel Le Germain, 30 Mercer St., punchtoronto.com
Neighbourhood: Entertainment District Previously: Victor Chef: Mandar Kulkarni Owners: Le Germain Family Accessibility: Fully accessible

Hotel Le Germain Toronto and its former restaurant, Victor, were once the only reason to wander down the quiet stretch of Mercer Street. But, since Nobu’s arrival, the block has found new life. Rather than viewing the buzz as competition, the Germain family welcomed it.

“We wanted to open a restaurant that could add value to a growing community,” says GM Jean-Philip Dupré. “There was nothing wrong with Victor—it could have kept going—but it was a classic French bistro. We wanted to create something that made an impact.”

Chef Mandar Kulkari
Executive chef Mandar Kulkarni

Enter Punch, an Indo-British spot with bold flavours, playful energy and just the right amount of swagger. “We searched the globe to see what Toronto was missing,” Dupré says. “And then we created it.”

And while the elegant room—equal parts Polo Club and Nani or Dadi’s sitting room—sets the tone, the restaurant’s true statement comes from the kitchen, led by Mandar Kulkarni, a 32-year-old Indian-born chef who cut his teeth at Toronto’s Michelin-starred Don Alfonso.

Advertisement
A bartender strains a cocktail into a coupe
The Food

Familiar UK classics, like pot pies and beef Wellington, are given lively, spice-forward makeovers that bridge London and Mumbai. Scotch eggs, for instance, are punched up with kebab-spiced sausage. At the same time, classic Indian street food dishes, like the chaat slaw, become elegant statement pieces.

A refined take on chaat
Kulkarni’s elevated take on chaat is a julienned Technicolor Dreamcoat of beets, radishes, cucumber, carrot, onion and mung beans. For crunch, tiny chickpea fritters (boondi) are scattered throughout, while a pile of potato-and-leek “hay” crowns the top. To finish, the whole mélange is tossed tableside in a tamarind-yogurt emulsion and piled over a bright coriander chutney. $24

 

A scotch egg with curried ketchup
Kulkarni’s spin on the classic scotch egg swaps the traditional sausage for Berkshire pork mixed with sautéed onion, garlic and ginger, plus—for some traditional kebab flavour—a heady blend of green cardamom, black cardamom, mace, nutmeg and cumin. The mixture is panko-coated, deep-fried and served with a curried ketchup. $19

 

A person pours a tureen of sauce over slices of madai crudo
Fresh from Japan (or New Zealand, depending), the madai crudo layers sweet and firm slices of the fish with a tangy emulsion of coconut water, tamarind, ginger, garlic, jaggery and chive oil, which is poured tableside. Jewel-toned bites of pear, kohlrabi, watermelon radish and grapefruit add brightness, while mustard greens deliver some punch. $22

 

Butter chicken pot pie
Indian and English childhoods meet in Kulkarni’s butter chicken pot pie. He swaps out white wine and thyme for smoky tandoori chicken steeped in yogurt and spices. It’s all tucked into a buttery shortcrust sprinkled with nigella, onion and cumin seeds, then baked until golden. $28

 

Advertisement
Chicken biryani with raita
Kulkarni’s chicken biryani layers par-cooked basmati rice with boneless chicken thighs marinated in yogurt, fried onions and mint. It’s sealed inside a traditional mini clay pot beneath a shortcrust lid, baked until fragrant, then opened tableside to a dramatic curtain of spiced steam. On the side: a bright raita of yogurt, cucumber, tomato, onions, Kashmiri chili powder, roasted cumin and purple mint. $25

 

The Mishkaki Canadian prime striploin kebabs arrive on a mini copper grill, over still-smoking binchotan coals
The Mishkaki Canadian Prime strip loin kebabs start with an overnight marinade of green papaya, ginger, garlic and green chili paste. They’re finished with tomato paste, garam masala and yogurt, then grilled over charcoal. For a touch of theatre, they arrive on a mini copper grill over still-smoking binchotan coals. $45

 

An Indian twist on beef Wellington
For his take on beef Wellington, Kulkarni cooks Canadian Prime tenderloin to a perfect medium-rare inside a wrap of swiss chard, prosciutto and spice-layered mushroom duxelles. The whole parcel is encased in puff pastry that’s dusted with onion, fennel, cumin, coriander and fenugreek seeds. It’s plated with a velvety green-cardamom-inflected sunchoke purée and finished with a glossy rogan josh jus. $58

 

A refined take on the traditional Eton Mess dessert
A refined take on the traditional Eton Mess, this trifle layers lemon- and white-chocolate namelaka, pistachio sponge, raspberry cream, cassis pâte de fruits, airy meringue dollops, fresh berries, bright sorbet and a sprinkle of mint. $16

 

Deep-fried milk solids soaked in fragrant syrup are encased in a sphere of chocolate-caramel, topped with a whipped saffron ganache and crowned with a delicate honey tuile
Here we have a playful reimagining of gulab jamun. Deep-fried milk solids soaked in fragrant syrup are encased in a sphere of chocolate caramel, topped with whipped saffron ganache and crowned with a delicate honey tuile. $16
The Drinks

Warm spices and tropical fruits find their way into a cocktail card that happily loses its fight to keep things classic. Here, Pimm’s Cups are remixed with vodka and laced with passion fruit liqueur, coconut and jasmine tea; dark rum punch is brightened with mango, pineapple and ginger; and gin sours are reinvigorated with fresh lemon, pistachio orgeat, cardamom and orange blossom.

Advertisement
The Crown Jewel is a meandering and balanced take on a martini that blends gin, white vermouth, fresh lemon, Darjeeling tea and pineapple-anise bitters
The Crown Jewel is a meandering yet balanced take on a martini that blends gin, white vermouth, fresh lemon, Darjeeling tea and pineapple-anise bitters. It’s served with a twist of lemon. $19

 

Annika No. 5 is a tropical blend of tequila blanco, lychee, dragonfruit, fresh lime juice and egg white
Annika No. 5 is a tropical blend of tequila blanco, lychee, dragon fruit, fresh lime juice and egg white. The peony-hued potable is shaken twice and strained into a coupe. $19

 

The Punch Panch (which means five in Sanskrit) is a harmonious blend of five bold ingredients: dark rum, mango, pineapple, fresh lime and ginger
The Punch Panch (which means “five” in Sanskrit) is a harmonious blend of five bold ingredients: dark rum, mango, pineapple, fresh lime and ginger. It’s like a boozy Five Alive. $16
The Space

Autumn tones, leather banquettes, Indian textiles and plenty of millwork carve out a space that is both homey and elegant, foreign and familiar, and ultimately as inviting as the food itself.

The dining room at Punch, with floor-to-ceiling windows and wood-panelled walls
The dining room at Punch, a restaurant in Toronto
Black-and-white photos hang on the walls at Punch, a restaurant in Toronto
A stocked wine cellar

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Erin Hershberg
Erin Hershberg

Erin Hershberg is a freelance writer with nearly two decades of experience in the lifestyle sector. She currently lives in downtown Toronto with her husband and two children.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui
Deep Dives

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years
Deep Dives

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather
Deep Dives

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord
Deep Dives

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Inside the Latest Issue

The October issue of Toronto Life features 12 neighbourhoods destined for big things. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.