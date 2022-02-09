Super Bowl Sunday: Toronto restaurants and bars offering takeout snack platters, fried chicken feasts and five-course meals

If you’re the type of fan who likes to plan a Super Bowl menu around signature food items from the two cities represented on the field, your choices this year are Cincinnati chili or L.A.-style birria tacos—which is frankly no contest at all. But if your only food requests are that it’s crunchy, fried or slathered in nacho cheese sauce, Toronto restaurants are going deep on takeout options this year—along with some fancier fare, because why not? Here, a bunch of great options for at-home Super Bowl Sunday snacking.

On special occasions, this Junction brunchery does dinner, too. Their Super Bowl Sunday menu is an a la carte one: choose from smoked chicken wings, chili (or veggie chili) and chips, chili cheese home fries and cheddar-jalapeño biscuits. For dessert, there’s a super-sized sprinkle doughnut to share (or not, this is a judgment-free zone). Various prices. Order online for pickup.

The talented team at this lunch-counter-slash-bottle-shop-slash-snack-store is turning out one a classic spread for game day: a big bucket of fried chicken, a platter of fries masquerading as nachos, three dipping sauces, and your choice of pop and chips. $75. DM to preorder for pickup.

Aloette

Alo’s more casual sister spot in Liberty Village is offering a slightly more upscale take on classic game day nosh: brisket-topped nachos, chicken wings with bonus crispy chicken skin, confit Iberico pork back ribs and loaded potato skins ($50 per person.) Fun add-ons include slices of their famous lemon meringue pie, cans of local craft beer, pre-mixed cocktails and bottles of Aloette’s house wine. Preorder online for pickup.

Anthony Rose’s Super Bowls Foods menu includes all manner of meaty mains (smoked or fried chicken wings, whole birds, baby back ribs) and shareable sides (fries, cornbread, coleslaw, potato salad). Various prices. Preorder online for pickup or delivery.

This Leslieville brewery is offering two different Super Bowl set meals, depending on your needs. The “I’m Just Here For the Commercials” kit comes with snacks (chips, dips, pretzels bites, popcorn) and a six-pack of beer ($55). “Big Game Energy” is for those who mean business and includes all of the above snacks, plus heartier mains like beef chili and fried chicken wings with fries, and a 12-pack of brewskis ($150). Preorder online for pickup.

If buckets of fried chicken or barbecue platters aren’t your jam, Planta’s Big Game Spread just might be. The four-person plant-based feast includes burgers, a deep-dish pizza, tots, mac and “cheese”, buffalo cauliflower and a jumbo brownie. $160. Order online by Feb. 9 at noon for delivery.

For the second year in a row, chef Victor Ugwueke is cooking up West African–inspired favourites for his Game Day feast (available not only for the Super Bowl but for the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20). The multi-course meal includes three different kinds of sliders, hot wings, jollof jambalaya, macaroni pie, kelewele tostones with three dips and guava-pear spring rolls. $75 (four people) and $125 (eight people). Preorder online for pickup.

Chef Craig Harding is mixing things up a bit this Sunday and switching out his typical Ital-Cal cuisine for game day favourites. The Super Bowl edition of La Palma at Home feeds two hungry sports fans and includes cheesy buffalo chicken dip with nachos, a wedge salad, pulled pork sandwiches and dulce de leche cookies. Note: Some preparation and assembly required, but instructions are included and in the end you get to say that you made it. $80. Preorder online for pickup or delivery.

Doing a combination Valentine’s Day and Super Bowl dinner? Alobar Yorkville is offering what is perhaps the fanciest game day dinner ever: tiger prawns, a wedge salad, lobster mac and cheese, a prime striploin and chocolate hazelnut cake. $120 per person. Order online for prepaid pickup.

Host’s sister restaurant is offering the Indian Super Bowl Snack Box, chock full of their takes on the classics: butter chicken poutine, lamb sliders, tandoori chicken wings, garlic cheese naan, and more. It feeds up to six people and can be made vegetarian upon request. $95. Preorder online for pickup.

But if it’s the classic pub grub you’re after, RS (formerly known as Real Sports) has teamed up with Chefdrop so you can bring the sports bar experience to your living room. Now this one involves full prep, so it’s for the party host who wants to really impress up to eight football-loving guests, but it includes everything you need to make beef patties, jerk chicken nachos, brined and smoked wings, pierogi corndogs, Nashville hot chicken sammies and burgers. $262. Preorder online for delivery.

Spice up your Sunday with one of Chen Chen’s Super Bowl specials. Choose from the sandwich-and-sides bundle for four or the deconstructed sandwich kit that comes with everything you need (chicken, white bread, pickles) to DIY it. $60 each. Preorder online for pickup or delivery.

Liberty Village’s longstanding Irish pub is offering takeout bundles that include your basic sports food trifecta: pizza, wings, nachos. Take on some beer for a bit extra. $60. Order online for pickup.

This Stockyards food truck is turning out whole smoked briskets, so all you need to do is pick up some buns, maybe a bag of chips and something to wash it all down with. Call 289-885-2861 to order by Feb. 10.