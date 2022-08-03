Snack bars, cider houses, barbecue joints and more of the best places to eat and drink in Collingwood this summer

Snack bars, cider houses, barbecue joints and more of the best places to eat and drink in Collingwood this summer

More Foodie Road Trips

Collingwood might be best known for its snowy slopes, but—between sandy beaches, buzzy breweries and a booming restaurant scene—the Georgian Bay–adjacent city also offers plenty to do in the summer. Before embarking on the two-hour drive north, check out this roundup of our favourite places to eat and drink in the area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pine (@the_pine)

Chef Jeremy Austin offers modernist tasting menus that are a deep dive into far away lands—but made with locally sourced ingredients. The current menu takes diners on a sojourn to China and includes dishes like Yunnanese tartare, juniper-and-gin-cured red spring salmon, and puffy milk bread. Wine and proxy pairings are available for a bit extra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bent Taco (@benttaco)

Since 2015, Bent Taco has been serving up a modern mix of Mexican fare with the backdrop of a rambunctious backyard party vibe. The menu is a mix of tacos, burritos and bowls, and there are plenty of boozy drinks—cocktails, beer, cider, wine, tequila, mezcal—to wash it all down with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poppy’s Bistro (@poppysfrenchbistro)

This newly opened chic and airy bistro is located inside a recently restored heritage building. Here, executive chef Francis Bermejo stays true to the French classics: duck confit, steak frites, french onion soup and beef tartare. If you can’t make it for dinner, Poppy’s also does a decadent weekend brunch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CrAzy Good BRGRZ (@brgrzinc)

Get your fill of Instagram-worthy creations that taste as good as they look at this burger shack. Throw caution to the wind and try one of the BRGR creations of the day (a recent special was stacked with mozzarella, caramelized onion, pea shoots and special sauce) or stay true to the classics with a cheeseburger that’s just a tiny bit extra (it’s topped with onion rings). Complete the indulgent summertime experience with a milkshake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gibson & Co. (@gibsonandcompany)

Luke Anderson and Keaton Grieve opened this three-in-one bodega, wine shop and café, so there’s a good reason to visit any time of day or late into the night. Go early for a coffee and pastry, then stick around for something a bit stronger, like a special whiskey or a glass of wine to go with their popular-for-a-reason smoked trout dip and grilled baguette.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Alphorn Restaurant (@the.alphorn)

Swiss expat Jean Pierre Zingg opened this spot in the ’70s. Since then, it’s drawn locals and visitors alike for its après ski conviviality—with or without snow on the ground. Today, it’s under the care of John Garbe, a local restaurateur and long-time fan of the Alphorn. He continues to honour Zingg’s legacy with his famous Wiener schnitzel, cheese fondue, Bündnerfleisch (dried and smoked meat) and apple strudel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penny’s Motel (@pennysmotel)

Whether you’re staying at this retro-chic motel or not, you can still enjoy a meal at the on-site restaurant, Apres Penny, be it brunch (the smoked cheddar waffles are a delight), dinner (try the barbecued lamb leg on a bun) or an epic seafood platter just because. With patios, picnic tables and three firepits, there are plenty of places to linger and lounge lakeside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Still Fields Brewery (@stillfieldsbrewery)

This Meaford brewery specializes in wild, oak-aged beer, and for nature lovers, the 22-acre farm is an ideal space to sit and have a pint or two. While it doesn’t have an on-site restaurant, the brewery has launched a summer series collaboration with local chefs to provide guests with snacks that have included freshly shucked oysters, wood-fired pizzas and Miami-style short ribs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheSmoke (@thesmokebbq)

For a real taste of summer, dig in to some of Cam Dyment’s award-winning barbecue at his Collingwood smokehouse. Best bets include the pork belly burnt ends and the Cow Meets Pig Sammy (a delicious marriage of beef brisket and pulled pork), or you can go whole hog and get the chef’s tasting platter, loaded with pork ribs, brisket, wings, bacon and all the fixin’s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @later_pizza

From the team behind Bent Taco comes Later Pizza. The only catch? It’s not open right now—they’re currently looking for a bigger location. But, if you’re planning a fall trip, there’s a good chance you’ll get to try their Lord of Chicken, topped with shawarma chicken and donair sauce, and a can of their house beer, Later Lager. Keep an eye on their Instagram account for updates.

