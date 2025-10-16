Ossington’s new martini bar has a champagne vending machine

Name: Small Talk
Contact: 110 Ossington Ave., smalltalkjazz.com, @smalltalkjazz Owners: Municipal Goods (Pizza Wine Disco, Paris Texas, Whitestone Ranch)
Chef: Afrim Pristine
Accessibility: Not fully accessible
Last month, Small Talk—the latest project from Municipal Goods, the team behind Paris Texas, Pizza Wine Disco and Muskoka’s Whitestone Ranch—opened its doors on Ossington in the former home of hotspot Baby Huey.
Designed for a crowd more likely to sit at a table than stand on one (read: those over 30), Small Talk reflects a changing Ossington. Guests can expect playlists of lounge-y jazz, weekly live music, a food program built by Cheese Boutique’s Afrim Pristine, and a vending machine that swaps candy and chips for mini bottles of Moët.
The Food
The menu leans into cheese. “I’ve always wanted to do a restaurant,” says Pristine. “When I was approached by the team to take on the role as executive chef here, I was given carte blanche—so I went with it.” Think boards of curated cheeses and meats, Italiansandwiches and salty snacks, like spicy nuts and briny olives.
Small Talk’s low-key vibe extends to the bar, where the cocktail list skips the gimmicks—no smoked ice or fat-wash theatrics here. There are five martinis, from the classic to the Pornstar, with a dirty martini lounging somewhere in the middle. There’s also mickey service—because 26-ounce bottles are for the young and reckless.