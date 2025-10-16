/
Food & Drink

Ossington’s new martini bar has a champagne vending machine

Small Talk, a jazz club, is now open in the old Baby Huey space

By Erin Hershberg| Photography by Nicole and Bagol
 | October 16, 2025
The bar at Small Talk, a martini bar and jazz lounge in Toronto

Name: Small Talk Contact: 110 Ossington Ave., smalltalkjazz.com, @smalltalkjazz
Owners: Municipal Goods (Pizza Wine Disco, Paris Texas, Whitestone Ranch) Chef: Afrim Pristine Accessibility: Not fully accessible

Last month, Small Talk—the latest project from Municipal Goods, the team behind Paris Texas, Pizza Wine Disco and Muskoka’s Whitestone Ranch—opened its doors on Ossington in the former home of hotspot Baby Huey.

Afrim Pristine grates parmesan cheese over a bread board
Afrim Pristine puts the finishing parmesan touches on a bread board

Designed for a crowd more likely to sit at a table than stand on one (read: those over 30), Small Talk reflects a changing Ossington. Guests can expect playlists of lounge-y jazz, weekly live music, a food program built by Cheese Boutique’s Afrim Pristine, and a vending machine that swaps candy and chips for mini bottles of Moët.

The Champagne vending machine at Small Talk, a bar in Toronto
The Food

The menu leans into cheese. “I’ve always wanted to do a restaurant,” says Pristine. “When I was approached by the team to take on the role as executive chef here, I was given carte blanche—so I went with it.” Think boards of curated cheeses and meats, Italian sandwiches and salty snacks, like spicy nuts and briny olives.

The bread board features thick slices of sourdough and raisin ciabatta served with whipped grass-fed PEI butter sprinkled with Maldon salt, and Tuscan olive oil infused with aged balsamic, Greek oregano and grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
The bread board features thick slices of sourdough and raisin ciabatta served with whipped grass-fed PEI butter sprinkled with Maldon salt and Tuscan olive oil infused with aged balsamic, Greek oregano and grated parmigiano-reggiano. $12
Ossington's new martini bar has a champagne vending machine
In the back, we have a classic selection of European charcuterie featuring spicy soppressata, 24-month Italian prosciutto, Westphalian ham and Hungarian chorizo—one of the first sausages ever sold by Cheese Boutique. It’s accompanied by pickled mixed vegetables and imported Italian fennel taralli ($22). In the front, an edition of Pristine’s rotating cheese board including rustic and creamy Wildwood from Ontario’s Stonetown Dairy; Simone, the Cheese Boutique’s own triple-cream brie; the nutty and rich Black Phillip; Robiola, that mixed-milk Italian heart-throb from Piedmont; and a 10-year organic cheddar from the Ottawa Valley, also by the Cheese Boutique. It all lands on the board with fresh grapes, red pepper jelly, sticky honeycomb and crunchy crostini ($22)
A mixed grazing board of meat, cheese, grapes, cornichons and crostini
There’s also a mixed board, letting diners craft their own adventure with a choice of three cheeses and three meats. $28
A hot dog with chips and an Italian sandwich
In the back, nestled in a house potato bun and topped with tangy balsamic ketchup, white wine mustard, and diced bread-and-butter pickles, this hotdog leans more baller than ballpark. It’s finished with shavings of Ripley gouda and served with a bowl of white truffle potato chips ($20). In the front, for when you need something to soak up all the martinis, there’s the Italian Sando: house schiacciata slathered with muffuletta spread and mint-pistachio pesto, then stuffed with prosciutto, spicy soppressata, provolone, arugula and roasted red peppers. On the side: kettle-cooked chips. $25
Caviar
The only bumps for sale at this bar come in the form of Antonius Siberian sturgeon caviar. $22
A cookie board, and a chocolate and cheese board
House-baked chocolate chip and toffee caramel cookies are served with a cream cheese–based chantilly and drizzled with a slightly boozy Amarena cherry syrup for classic Manhattan vibes ($15)
The Drinks

Small Talk’s low-key vibe extends to the bar, where the cocktail list skips the gimmicks—no smoked ice or fat-wash theatrics here. There are five martinis, from the classic to the Pornstar, with a dirty martini lounging somewhere in the middle. There’s also mickey service—because 26-ounce bottles are for the young and reckless.

A martini with a lemon twist
The classic martini: gin or vodka with a splash of vermouth and garnish of one’s choice. No tricks. $20
A dirty martini
The dirty martini is made with a choice of vodka or gin and vermouth, elevated with brine from house-marinated olives and garnished with some of those same olives. $18
A Pornstar Martini
The Pornstar Martini combines vodka and Galliano with passion fruit purée. Served in a martini glass with a dehydrated lime slice, it comes with a splash of prosecco and a link to some NSFW videos (just kidding). $20
A Rhubarb Cosmo and a martini espresso
The Rhubarb Cosmo (left) is a refreshing spin on the classic cocktail that incorporates tangy rhubarb into the typical blend of vodka, Triple Sec and cranberry juice ($18). And it wouldn’t be a martini bar without an espresso martini. This one blends Hatch cold brew with vodka, Galliano and a dash of maple syrup ($20)
The Space

The dimly lit room is punctuated by colourful murals of jazz-era gents in baseball caps holding cheese and playing the keys. It feels like a ’30s bebop bar on acid.

The dark and moody dining room at Small Talk, a martini bar and jazz lounge
Banquette seating inside Small Talk
Ossington's new martini bar has a champagne vending machine
Ossington's new martini bar has a champagne vending machine
The exterior of Small Talk, a bar in Toronto
The sign outside Small Talk

