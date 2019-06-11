Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Udon Kitanoya, a new Japanese noodle house in the Annex

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Udon Kitanoya
Contact: 513 Bloor St. W., 647-343-1188, udonkitanoya.com, @udonkitanoya
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Previously: Noka All You Can Eat Sushi
Owner: Benson Lau (Fuwa Fuwa)
Chef: Shikatani Masatoshi
Accessibility: No steps at entrance; washroom down a flight of stairs

The food

Osaka-based Masotoshi (who has over 30 years experience cooking in Japan) is behind the menu dedicated to udon, the thick wheat-flour noodle with origins in the southern-central region of Japan. There are seven udon dishes (some served hot, some chilled) and another six donburi (rice bowls). Many of the bowls feature Masotoshi’s dashi broth made from Japanese kombu and four different types of dried fish (tuna, mackerel, sardine, bonito).

The kakiage ebi tempura udon features noodles with shrimp tempura, veggies, green onion and nori, in the restaurant’s signature broth. $10.95.

 

The niku bowl features simmered beef, green onions and nori. $12.95.

 

The signature kitanoya gyu suki udon is a chilled udon noodle dish in their signature dashi. The noodles are topped with sukiyaki-style simmered beef, green onions, tempura flakes and soft-cooked egg. $12.50.

 

The gyu don bowl tops rice with simmered beef and green onions. $9.95.

 

The curry udon features noodles topped with a thick Japanese curry made with simmered beef, onion and carrots. $11.95.

 

Udon Kitanoya’s signature dashi broth is made from Japanese kombu and four different types of dried fish (tuna, mackerel, sardine, bonito).

 

The drinks

Currently there’s Japanese tea, juice, pop and milk-based slushes. Beer and sake are on the way, though.

The fresh strawberry and matcha slushes are made with milk (but milk-free options are available). $4.95 each.

 

The space

The 32-seat space is furnished simply, and decorated with vintage advertisements and imported Japanese lanterns. A commissioned mural flanks one wall.

