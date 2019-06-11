What’s on the menu at Udon Kitanoya, a new Japanese noodle house in the Annex
Name: Udon Kitanoya
Contact: 513 Bloor St. W., 647-343-1188, udonkitanoya.com, @udonkitanoya
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Previously: Noka All You Can Eat Sushi
Owner: Benson Lau (Fuwa Fuwa)
Chef: Shikatani Masatoshi
Accessibility: No steps at entrance; washroom down a flight of stairs
The food
Osaka-based Masotoshi (who has over 30 years experience cooking in Japan) is behind the menu dedicated to udon, the thick wheat-flour noodle with origins in the southern-central region of Japan. There are seven udon dishes (some served hot, some chilled) and another six donburi (rice bowls). Many of the bowls feature Masotoshi’s dashi broth made from Japanese kombu and four different types of dried fish (tuna, mackerel, sardine, bonito).
The drinks
Currently there’s Japanese tea, juice, pop and milk-based slushes. Beer and sake are on the way, though.
The space
The 32-seat space is furnished simply, and decorated with vintage advertisements and imported Japanese lanterns. A commissioned mural flanks one wall.