What’s on the menu at Soufi’s, the city’s new Syrian cafe on Queen West
Name: Soufi’s
Contact: 676 Queen St. W., 416-708-3173, soufis.ca, @soufis_to
Neighbourhood: Queen West
Previously: Come and Get It
Chef-owners: Jala Al Soufi, Husam Al Soufi, Alaa Al Soufi and Shihnaz Al Beirkdar
The food
Longing for a taste of home, the Al Soufi family, along with a staff of Syrian newcomers, created a short menu of Syrian dishes: sweet knafeh cheese pastries and manakeesh, Syrian flatbreads topped with things like sujuk, a spiced beef mixture; za’atar; and muhammara, a spicy red-pepper-and-tomato paste. For a bit extra, customers can add other toppings (tomato, avocado, labneh, cheese) to their manakeesh. Sides include tabbouleh and hummus.
The drinks
Tea, coffee-based beverages made with beans from the Junction Triangle’s Hale Coffee and bottles of Ayran, a cold salted-yogurt drink.
The space
The 16-seat open-air space incorporates design elements from a typical Syrian home, with shelves displaying tea sets and traditional musical instruments.