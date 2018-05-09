The Pitmaster’s Feast is the Toronto barbecue event of the summer

The Pitmaster’s Feast is the Toronto barbecue event of the summer

If you love 'cue as much as we do, you won’t want to miss this

Now that warm weather is finally here, it’s officially barbecue season, a time for grilling and smoking every piece of meat we can get our hands on. To help kick off the best part of the year, Longo’s and Toronto Life are teaming up to host the Pitmaster’s Feast on May 29 at The Carbon Bar—one of the city’s top destinations for classic southern barbecue with an elevated dining experience.

Chef Jonathan Viau has put together a menu that combines the best of traditional American barbecue with contemporary, global influences: think cheddar hush puppies, wild shrimp with lemon aïoli, sweet potato and brisket croquettes, pulled pork tacos and king fish ceviche. The main event is The Carbon Bar’s signature Pitmaster Platter: a heap of slow-smoked brisket and tender pork ribs alongside crunchy buttermilk fried chicken. And make sure to save room at the end of the meal for a rocky road sundae or a slice of banoffee pie. The evening will feature specialty cocktails, and the meal will be paired with bold Italian wines by Ruffino.

Limited tickets are available, and the $120 all-inclusive price covers food and drink, gratuity, tax and fees. This event is sure to sell out and tickets must be purchased in advance, so order yours today.