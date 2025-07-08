/
Food & Drink

This Toronto restaurant is making Jamaican patties for pooches

Patois’s sister snack shop, JunePlum, has gone to the dogs

By Caroline Aksich
 | July 8, 2025
A dog holds a Jamaican patty in its mouth
Photo courtesy of June Plum

There’s a new way to pamper bougie beagles who expect pup-puccinos with their morning walks and think liver treats are passé. JunePlum—Patois’s sister snack shop next door that sells bottles of Red Stripe and patties packed with things like brisket, curry goat and coconut crab—is now making Jamaican patties for pooches.

The idea started when a hard-working service dog dropped by Patois for his human’s birthday. “We made him a beef patty stuffed with sweet potato and carrot,” says chef and owner Craig Wong. “It was such a hit that we wanted to bring them to JunePlum.” And with the steady stream of dogs trotting past their Dundas West storefront, the timing felt right. “We love dogs, and so do many of our team members,” he says. “With all the dog parks in our neighbourhood, including Trinity Bellwoods, we wanted to make something for dogs too.”

Related: A dozen of the best dog-friendly patios in Toronto

The final recipe is a stripped-down, pup-safe version of their iconic patty: no salt, no scotch bonnet, no sugar, no onion or garlic. The golden dough is baked into a neat little half-moon that your four-legged friend will devour faster than you can snap an adorable photo.

To celebrate the launch of their patties for pooches, JunePlum is hosting a weekend-long paw-ty from July 10 to 13. The first 25 pups through the door get a free pup patty, and Kind Karma Co. will be engraving custom dog charms on July 12 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Can’t make it for the freebies? Don’t roll over and play dead—pup patties will still be available for $4 each, $23 for a ready-to-eat six-pack or $21 for a frozen six-pack. It’s a new way for pet owners to twin with their terriers—because the dog days of summer demand nothing less.

A poster advertising a dog patty party at June Plum

Caroline Aksich
Caroline Aksich

Caroline Aksich, a National Magazine Award recipient, is an ex-Montrealer who writes about Toronto’s ever-evolving food scene, real estate and culture for Toronto Life, Fodor’s, Designlines, Canadian Business, Glory Media and Post City. Her work ranges from features on octopus-hunting in the Adriatic to celebrity profiles.

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Trump’s Loss, Toronto’s Gain: Meet the artists, professors, scientists and other luminaries ditching the US and moving north

Dancing Queens: Patrons, staff and performers share their wildest memories of Crews and Tangos, Toronto’s most storied drag bar

Edward the Conqueror: The unlikely ascent of Canada’s telecom king

Lady Parts: Inside Meredith MacNeill and Jennifer Whalen’s new show, Small Achievable Goals

