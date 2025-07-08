This Toronto restaurant is making Jamaican patties for pooches

Photo courtesy of June Plum

There’s a new way to pamper bougie beagles who expect pup-puccinos with their morning walks and think liver treats are passé. JunePlum—Patois’s sister snack shop next door that sells bottles of Red Stripe and patties packed with things like brisket, curry goat and coconut crab—is now making Jamaican patties for pooches.

The idea started when a hard-working service dog dropped by Patois for his human’s birthday. “We made him a beef patty stuffed with sweet potato and carrot,” says chef and owner Craig Wong. “It was such a hit that we wanted to bring them to JunePlum.” And with the steady stream of dogs trotting past their Dundas West storefront, the timing felt right. “We love dogs, and so do many of our team members,” he says. “With all the dog parks in our neighbourhood, including Trinity Bellwoods, we wanted to make something for dogs too.”

The final recipe is a stripped-down, pup-safe version of their iconic patty: no salt, no scotch bonnet, no sugar, no onion or garlic. The golden dough is baked into a neat little half-moon that your four-legged friend will devour faster than you can snap an adorable photo.

To celebrate the launch of their patties for pooches, JunePlum is hosting a weekend-long paw-ty from July 10 to 13. The first 25 pups through the door get a free pup patty, and Kind Karma Co. will be engraving custom dog charms on July 12 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Can’t make it for the freebies? Don’t roll over and play dead—pup patties will still be available for $4 each, $23 for a ready-to-eat six-pack or $21 for a frozen six-pack. It’s a new way for pet owners to twin with their terriers—because the dog days of summer demand nothing less.