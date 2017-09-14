Eight beer-fuelled sausage parties in the city to celebrate Oktoberfest
Vegan Sausage Party Pop-Up at Left Field Brewery
Sausage Party Toronto, the city’s purveyor of vegan wieners, is hosting a pop-up at Leslieville’s baseball-themed brewery. Past sausage creations have included the Seoul Food Dog (house-made vegan kimchi, wasabi mayo, black sesame) and the Dancing Queen (creamy potato salad, dill pickle relish, smoked seitan). Note: meat-eaters are welcome, too. Friday, September 15. 36 Wagstaff Dr., 647-346-5001, leftfieldbrewery.ca
Bandit Oktoberfest at Bandit Brewery
Bandit Brewery gets the sausage party started with a one-night-only menu of German snacks (pretzels, currywurst, sausages and sauerkraut) and The Beer Barrel Band playing oompah classics and very different versions of Top 40 songs—think Despacito but with more tuba. The brewery will also release two new beers: a kolsch and dark-and-hoppy German lager. Saturday, September 16. 2125 Dundas St. W., banditbrewery.ca
Best of the Wurst at Brooklyn Tavern
This Leslieville local is getting in on the autumnal action with a five-course, all-sausage dinner. Each sausage will be paired with a different Beau’s beer. $60 per person. Wednesday, September 20. 1079 Queen St. E., 416-901-1177, brooklyntavern.ca
Sausage Party Pop-Up at Churchill
For two nights in a row, the Urban Swine will take over the Churchill’s kitchen to put more pork on your fork. Three types of sausages will be on offer, all made with ethically sourced meat and local ingredients, and served on brioche buns. $8 for one sausage. Friday, September 22. 1212 Dundas St. W., 416-588-4900, @churchillbartoronto
Otto’s Oktoberfest at Otto’s Bierhalle
It’s basically Oktoberfest all year ’round at this German beer hall on Queen West, but for one week this month, it’s official. To drink, there will be a full lineup of Oktoberfest beer from German and local breweries, with specials on steins. And to eat: even bigger, meatier platters than they already offer. It’s a no-polka zone, however. Instead, DJs will play funk, disco and soul tunes September 29-30—so, more Berlin than Bavarian. Monday, September 25 to Sunday, October 1. 1087 Queen St. W., 416-901-5472, ottosbierhalle.com
Octo-berfest at Ripley’s Aquarium
Because of the octopus, get it? Marine biologist humour! Leave the kids at home for Ripley’s Oktoberfest event (seriously, it’s not an all-ages things) and sample beers from nine different Ontario brewers (Beau’s, Steam Whistle, Collective Arts, Flying Monkeys, GLB, Oast House, Railway City, Side Launch, Sawdust City) while listening to the “Oktoberfest King”, George Kash, under the sea. $28. Thursday, September 28. 288 Bremner Blvd., 647-351-3474, ripleyaquariums.com/canada
Toronto Oktoberfest at Ontario Place
The award for Toronto’s biggest Oktoberfest celebration goes to this Erdinger-sponsored affair that squeezes 5,000 beer-drinking, sausage-eating, chicken-dancing folk under a 30,000-square-foot tent at Ontario Place. Also on the menu: Oktoberfest poutine and pig tail mac and cheese balls. The Saturday afternoon session is family-friendly, but all others are 19+. $20 and up. Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30. 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., torontooktoberfest.ca
Vegan Oktoberfest at Lithuanian House
The city’s other meat-free Oktoberfest party is the only Oktoberfest fete that actually takes place in the month of October. The second-annual vegan event of its kind is organized by Veg Heads TO and in support of the Toronto Vegetarian Food Bank. Chef Doug McNish will be serving up vegan German dishes, and a polka band will provide the tunes. The event is family friendly, but the beer will still be flowing. $20 (Kids 12 and under are free). Friday, October 13. 1573 Bloor St. W., vegheadsto.com