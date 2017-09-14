Eight beer-fuelled sausage parties in the city to celebrate Oktoberfest

Eight beer-fuelled sausage parties in the city to celebrate Oktoberfest

A post shared by Sausage Party! (@sausagepartytoronto) on Sep 12, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Vegan Sausage Party Pop-Up at Left Field Brewery

Sausage Party Toronto, the city’s purveyor of vegan wieners, is hosting a pop-up at Leslieville’s baseball-themed brewery. Past sausage creations have included the Seoul Food Dog (house-made vegan kimchi, wasabi mayo, black sesame) and the Dancing Queen (creamy potato salad, dill pickle relish, smoked seitan). Note: meat-eaters are welcome, too. Friday, September 15. 36 Wagstaff Dr., 647-346-5001, leftfieldbrewery.ca



A post shared by Bandit Brewery (@bandit_brewery) on Sep 5, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

Bandit Oktoberfest at Bandit Brewery

Bandit Brewery gets the sausage party started with a one-night-only menu of German snacks (pretzels, currywurst, sausages and sauerkraut) and The Beer Barrel Band playing oompah classics and very different versions of Top 40 songs—think Despacito but with more tuba. The brewery will also release two new beers: a kolsch and dark-and-hoppy German lager. Saturday, September 16. 2125 Dundas St. W., banditbrewery.ca



A post shared by Brooklyn Tavern (@bklyntavern) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Best of the Wurst at Brooklyn Tavern

This Leslieville local is getting in on the autumnal action with a five-course, all-sausage dinner. Each sausage will be paired with a different Beau’s beer. $60 per person. Wednesday, September 20. 1079 Queen St. E., 416-901-1177, brooklyntavern.ca



A post shared by Urban Swine (@urban_swine) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

Sausage Party Pop-Up at Churchill

For two nights in a row, the Urban Swine will take over the Churchill’s kitchen to put more pork on your fork. Three types of sausages will be on offer, all made with ethically sourced meat and local ingredients, and served on brioche buns. $8 for one sausage. Friday, September 22. 1212 Dundas St. W., 416-588-4900, @churchillbartoronto



A post shared by Otto’s Bierhalle (@ottosbierhalle) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Otto’s Oktoberfest at Otto’s Bierhalle

It’s basically Oktoberfest all year ’round at this German beer hall on Queen West, but for one week this month, it’s official. To drink, there will be a full lineup of Oktoberfest beer from German and local breweries, with specials on steins. And to eat: even bigger, meatier platters than they already offer. It’s a no-polka zone, however. Instead, DJs will play funk, disco and soul tunes September 29-30—so, more Berlin than Bavarian. Monday, September 25 to Sunday, October 1. 1087 Queen St. W., 416-901-5472, ottosbierhalle.com



A post shared by Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (@ripleysaquaca) on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Octo-berfest at Ripley’s Aquarium

Because of the octopus, get it? Marine biologist humour! Leave the kids at home for Ripley’s Oktoberfest event (seriously, it’s not an all-ages things) and sample beers from nine different Ontario brewers (Beau’s, Steam Whistle, Collective Arts, Flying Monkeys, GLB, Oast House, Railway City, Side Launch, Sawdust City) while listening to the “Oktoberfest King”, George Kash, under the sea. $28. Thursday, September 28. 288 Bremner Blvd., 647-351-3474, ripleyaquariums.com/canada



A post shared by Toronto Oktoberfest (@tooktoberfest) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:21am PDT

Toronto Oktoberfest at Ontario Place

The award for Toronto’s biggest Oktoberfest celebration goes to this Erdinger-sponsored affair that squeezes 5,000 beer-drinking, sausage-eating, chicken-dancing folk under a 30,000-square-foot tent at Ontario Place. Also on the menu: Oktoberfest poutine and pig tail mac and cheese balls. The Saturday afternoon session is family-friendly, but all others are 19+. $20 and up. Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30. 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., torontooktoberfest.ca



A post shared by VegHeads (@vegheadsto) on Sep 12, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

Vegan Oktoberfest at Lithuanian House

The city’s other meat-free Oktoberfest party is the only Oktoberfest fete that actually takes place in the month of October. The second-annual vegan event of its kind is organized by Veg Heads TO and in support of the Toronto Vegetarian Food Bank. Chef Doug McNish will be serving up vegan German dishes, and a polka band will provide the tunes. The event is family friendly, but the beer will still be flowing. $20 (Kids 12 and under are free). Friday, October 13. 1573 Bloor St. W., vegheadsto.com