Lady Marmalade is moving next year

Lady Marmalade is moving next year

The sidewalk along a stretch of Queen Street East in Leslieville will soon be a bit more passable. That’s because the longstanding, queue-creating brunchtime favourite Lady Marmalade announced plans to move to new digs in 2018, taking over a space at 265 Broadview Avenue, just north of Dundas. The new dining room is being designed by Omar Gandhi (last year, the Globe called him “Canada’s next top architect“) and should be a bit more chic than the cozy, tin-roofed original. There’s no opening date yet, but the current Lady Marmalade will remain in operation until the new location is ready.