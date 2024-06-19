Inside the new 10,000-square-foot Eataly at the Shops at Don Mills
Toronto’s third location of the Italian emporium is now open
By Liza Agrba| Photography by Jelena Subotic
| June 19, 2024
Move over, Yorkville—there’s another Eataly in town, complete with a new, massive stuffed focaccia. The Italian grocer, known for its market-like retail set-up and in-store restaurants, first touched down in Yorkville five years ago with a sprawling, 50,000-square-foot flagship. Then, last year, a slightly smaller Eataly opened up in Sherway Gardens. The new Don Mills location, at 10,000 square feet, has a significantly smaller footprint than either of its predecessors, with proportionally streamlined offerings (there’s no fresh produce, for example) but plenty of the retailer’s token charm. Think of it as a thin-crust slice of Italy.
The retail section is one large room with soaring ceilings. There’s a pizza counter and salumeria at the far end, where you can get freshly sliced meats and cheeses, and a pastry case and coffee stand along the wall. The grocery selection ranges from wine and olive oil to fresh bread, pasta and quality canned goods. Given the reduced footprint, the groceries comprise the retailer’s greatest hits—among which are Eataly-branded coffee and pasta, including some relatively uncommon shapes like fusilli lunghi, which resemble long, loose curls. Attached to the main room is this location’s restaurant, Eataly Ristorante, featuring a dedicated pizza oven and an outdoor patio.
