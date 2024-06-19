Inside the new 10,000-square-foot Eataly at the Shops at Don Mills

The retail section is one large room with soaring ceilings. There’s a pizza counter and salumeria at the far end, where you can get freshly sliced meats and cheeses, and a pastry case and coffee stand along the wall. The grocery selection ranges from wine and olive oil to fresh bread, pasta and quality canned goods. Given the reduced footprint, the groceries comprise the retailer’s greatest hits—among which are Eataly-branded coffee and pasta, including some relatively uncommon shapes like fusilli lunghi, which resemble long, loose curls. Attached to the main room is this location’s restaurant, Eataly Ristorante, featuring a dedicated pizza oven and an outdoor patio.